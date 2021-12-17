Breast Biopsy Market Value to hit $1,420 Million by 2023, Claims AMR

The widespread usage of biopsy screening programs has rapidly increased the adoption rate of breast biopsy procedures.

According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Breast Biopsy Market by Product [Vacuum Assisted Biopsy (VAB), Core Needle Biopsy (CNB) and Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy (FNAB)], Image Guided Technology (MRI-Guided Biopsy, Ultrasound Guided Biopsy, Mammography Guided Stereotactic Biopsy, CT-Guided Biopsy) and End User (Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2016-2023". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Global breast biopsy market was valued at $977 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $1,420 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2017 to 2023.

Key players operating in the market include Hologic Inc., Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH (Devicor Medical Products, Inc.), C. R. Bard, Inc., Becton and Dickinson Company, Argon Medical Devices, Cook Medical Incorporated, Encapsule medical Devices LLC., Ethicon Endo Surgery (Johnson & Johnson), Intact Medical Corporation, and Galini SRL.

Key Findings of the Breast Biopsy Market:

In 2016, core needle biopsy (CNB) led the overall breast biopsy market revenue, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

The mammography guided stereotactic biopsy segment occupied the highest share among image guided technology in 2016, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6%.

In 2016, North America generated highest revenue, region-wise, with over three-sevenths share of the global market.

The number of breast biopsy procedures is growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2017 to 2023.

The ultrasound guided biopsy segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate from 2017 to 2023.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at a highest rate throughout the analysis period, owing to the continuous growth in countries, such as Japan, India, China, and Australia. For instance, in Japanese women between the age group of 30-64, breast cancer is one of the leading cancer types over the past decade. In addition, as per Japanese Society of Breast Health, one in every 20 women are diagnosed with breast cancer in Japan. This is a clear trend toward the increase in demand for breast biopsy procedures for screening and diagnosis of breast cancer at early stages. Furthermore, commandment by the government bodies for routine screening for breast cancer after the age of 40 for women has raised the demand for breast biopsy devices. Technological advancements for cost-effective devices in these nations offer a lucrative opportunity for the breast biopsy market growth.

