A.I. Powered Pet Grooming Salon Opens New Store in Summerlin, Las Vegas. Company Announces Two More Coming

A Well Groomed Pet's franchise store, Las Vegas, NV. Interior with entry to back of store

With the addition of these two new stores, the Company announced that the popular Summerlin suburb of Las Vegas is now closed as a franchise territory.

The path to multi-store ownership for each of our franchisees is intentional and enabled by significant operational automation” — Roger Lloyd

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Well Groomed Franchise System, Inc., a rapidly growing chain of artificial intelligence powered pet grooming and wellness salons, has launched it's first franchise in Summerlin, NV as part of a planned national roll out. The new franchise owner, Joshua Angelo, has purchased two additional territories in the same area. Well Groomed offers the most advanced technology to allow franchise owners to scale to multiple locations and already has seen great responses from both groomers and pet parents,Roger Lloyd, President of Well Groomed Franchise Systems stated, "We are very excited to have Josh as a franchisee, he and his partners have significant operational experience and we are fortunate to have him as a partner. Summerlin, NV is one of the top pet markets in the U.S. ""I am excited to own a Well Groomed pet salon and I am already seeing a path to opening more stores. This is a great brand that will really impact the wellness of pets but the technology that powers the store is the best I have seen", said Joshua. I have been looking at systems for almost two years and then this opportunity appeared on BizBuySell.com . It was exactly what I was looking for...even more. I am a pet enthusiast and Well Groomed really embraces pet wellness and safety in a way I haven't found anywhere", he continued.The company has franchise interest from dozens of groomers and professional franchise owners from across the country. The Summerlin openings are part of a 1,000 store growth plan that the experienced Well Groomed Franchise System team is executing over the next five years."Launching and opening hundreds of stores is not new too this team. We have done it a number of times in our teams collective 107 year's of industry experience. The difference this time is we don't have to educate customers (pet parents) about the service offering. The demand is already there and every pet owner can see it. Customers have been trying to book appointments weeks before our franchises openings. The path to multi-store ownership for each of our franchisees is intentional and enabled by significant operational automation", stated Lloyd."It's the technology that sold me on Well Groomed. It's incredible to own a business where so much of the operational burdens are fully automated. I am saving countless hours of scheduling and marketing but simultaneously, saving a ton on customer acquisition costs", Hill added. I am grateful for the opportunity to open up Well Groomed Pet's locations in Summerlin, Nevada. I think the biggest advantage Well Groomed has in this competitive market is the manner in which groomers are treated. So far, we have been able to employ great groomers and pay a nice premium in wages over other local salons. There is a also a significant interest by groomers to be trained by Well Groomed celebrity groomers including Gabriel Feitosa from ABC's Pooch Perfect TV show", he continued.###About Well Groomed Franchise SystemsCreated by a team of respected and experienced business and industry leaders, entrepreneurs, veterinarians, franchise experts and elite groomers, Well Groomed Pets is a brand that deeply appreciates the commitment, passion and artistry groomers bring to this important industry, with a franchise system that has been designed to enable multi-store ownership through the use of proprietary operational and marketing technology. By combining deep knowledge of animal health with high-tech tools (like artificial intelligence, machine learning and mobile apps), Well Groomed Pets is designed to provide the most advanced, state-of-the-art wellness and grooming services available in the market today.

About Well Groomed Pets