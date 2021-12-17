Functional 3D Printed Tissue Market Expected to Expand at a Steady 2021-2028 | Oriflame Holding AG

Functional 3D Printed Tissue Market

Major players operating in the global functional 3D printed tissue market are focused on raising funds to expand their product portfolio.

Recent Developments

Major players operating in the global functional 3D printed tissue market are focused on raising funds to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in July 2019, Prellis Biologics, U.S.-based biotechnology company, raised US$ 8.7 million to advance its holographic 3D bioprinting platform.

Global Functional 3D Printed Tissue Market: Drivers

High demand for organ transplants is expected to propel growth of the global functional 3D printed tissue market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the U.S. National Kidney Foundation, there are nearly 121 thousand people waiting for organ transplants. Of these, 80% are kidney transplant seekers. More than 650 thousand transplants have occurred in the U.S. in last 28 years.

Moreover, R&D in 3D scaffolds is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, in April 2019, researchers from Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad, India, used discarded eel skins to fabricate 3D scaffolds for tissue engineering application.

Global Functional 3D Printed Tissue Market: Opportunities

R&D in bioprinting is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global functional 3D printed tissue market. For instance, in August 2019, researchers from Laboratory of Applied Photonics Devices, in EPFL's School of Engineering, in collaboration with Utrecht University, reported development of a technique called volumetric bioprinting to produce complex tissue forms in hydrogels, which are loaded with stem cells to generate growth of blood vessels in the resulting tissue mass.

Global Functional 3D Printed Tissue Market: Restraints

High cost of R&D and need for longer duration for commercialization is expected to hinder growth of the global functional 3D printed tissue market. Currently, low-end bioprinters cost approximately $10,000 while high-end bioprinters cost approximately $170,000. In contrast, our printer can be built for approximately $375.

Key Takeaways:

Organ transplant application segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period with over 65% of the market by end of forecast period.

North America and Europe are expected to witness significant growth in the global functional 3D printed tissue market. The regions as a whole spend over 5% of its GDP on research and GDP. Moreover, healthcare spending is highest in this region with North America accounting for 16.7% and Europe 10% of overall GDP in 2015.

Asia Pacific is also expected to witness significant growth in the global functional 3D printed tissue market, owing to high organ donation in the region. For instance, according to Organdonor, donation rate in Australia is nearly 17 per million populations.

Global Functional 3D Printed Tissue Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global functional 3D printed tissue market include, 3Dynamics Systems, Aspect Biosystems, BioBots TeVido, Cyfuse Biomedical, EnvisionTEC, Luxexcel Group, Organovo, and Stratasys.

Global Functional 3D Printed Tissue Market: Segmentation

