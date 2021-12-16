SB 0779 of 2021
MICHIGAN, December 16 - Local government: other; local financial stability and choice act; repeal. Repeals 2012 PA 436 (MCL 141.1541 - 141.1575).
Last Action: 12/8/2021 - REFERRED TO COMMITTEE ON LOCAL GOVERNMENT
