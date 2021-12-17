Sports Medicine Market to Reach $11,172 million by 2023, Exclusive Report

Sports Medicine Market was valued at $6,615 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $11,172 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.7% from 2017 to 2023

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Sports Medicine Market by Product {Body Reconstruction and Repair (Implants, Arthroscopy devices, Fracture & Ligament Repair Devices, Prosthetic devices, and Orthobiologics); Body Support and Recovery (Thermal Therapy Products, Brace & Support Devices and Compression Clothing); Body Monitoring and Evaluation Devices (Cardiac Monitoring & Evaluation Devices, Respiratory Monitoring & Evaluation Devices, Hemodynamic Monitoring & Evaluation Devices, Muscoskeletal Monitoring & Evaluation Devices, and Other Monitoring & Evaluation Devices) and Accessories}, Application (Knee Injuries, Shoulder Injuries, Ankle & Foot Injuries, Back & Spine Injuries, Elbow & Wrist Injuries, Hip Injuries, & Other Injuries) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The global sports medicine market was valued at $6,615 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $11,172 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2017 to 2023. The body reconstruction & repair segment accounted for about half of the global market in 2016.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

Key players operating in the sports medicine market have adopted product launch as their key developmental strategy, and focus on launching innovative products to cater to the consumer requirements and strengthen their market share. The major companies profiled in the report include Smith & Nephew Plc, Stryker Corporation, Johnson & Johnson (Depuy Mitek), Arthrex, Inc., Conmed Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Breg, Inc., Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc., DJO Global, Inc., and Wright, Medical Group N.V.

Key Findings of the Sports Medicine Market:

The body reconstruction & repair segment is anticipated to generate the highest revenue during the forecast period.

The cardiac monitoring and evaluation devices segment dominated the body monitoring and evaluation market, accounting for one third of the total share in 2016.

North America dominated the market, accounting for maximum share of overall market in 2016.

Asia-Pacific is exhibited to grow at a high rate of 10.6% during forecast period, owing to the increase in awareness regarding physical fitness in various countries in this region.

The braces and support products dominate the body support & recovery segment during the forecast period.

Shoulder injuries accounted for one sixth of the total share in 2016, with a CAGR of 6.7%.

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING

3.4. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities…

