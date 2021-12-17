Halal Food and Beverages Market to Reach USD 3.27 Trillion by 2028 | Halal Food and Beverages Industry Business Opportunities, Top Manufacture, Growth, Share Report and Top Companies by Fortune Business Insights™

Companies covered in halal food and beverages market Cargill, Inc. (Minnesota, U.S.) Nestle S.A. (Vevey, Switzerland) American Foods Group, LLC (Wisconsin, U.S.) Unilever (London, U.K.) BRF S.A. (State of São Paulo, Brazil) Saffron Road (Connecticut, U.S.) Tahira Foods Ltd. (London, U.K.) Al Islami Foods (Dubai, UAE) QL Foods Sdn Bhd (Perak, Malaysia) DagangHalal Group (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia), and more players profiled

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global halal food and beverages market size was USD 1.96 trillion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 2.09 trillion in 2021 to USD 3.27 trillion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.56% during the forecast period of 2021-2028.

Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its report, titled, “Halal Food and Beverages Market, 2021-2028.” According to our researchers, the growing Islamic population across the globe coupled with the rising consumer worries concerning food safety, superiority, and animal brutality have substantially upsurged the demand for halal food & beverages. Moreover, the constantly extending distribution network and the assessment in customer buying configurations are projected to further power the global market in the forthcoming years.





List of Key Players Covered in the Halal Food and Beverages Market:

Cargill, Inc. (Minnesota, U.S.)

Nestle S.A. (Vevey, Switzerland)

American Foods Group, LLC (Wisconsin, U.S.)

Unilever (London, U.K.)

BRF S.A. (State of São Paulo, Brazil)

Saffron Road (Connecticut, U.S.)

Tahira Foods Ltd. (London, U.K.)

Al Islami Foods (Dubai, UAE)

QL Foods Sdn Bhd (Perak, Malaysia)

DagangHalal Group (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia)





Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/halal-food-and-beverages-market-106186

Commotion in Supply Chain to Hinder Market Growth amid COVID-19 Crisis

The preliminary months of the COVID-19 pandemic had disturbed all stages in the supply chain cycle of the halal food and beverage industry. The prominent manufacturers in Islamic and non-Islamic nations registered a decline in the workforce which considerably impacted the production ability. Additionally, the strike in demand for retail products such as pre-cooked and ready-to-eat meat products too adversely influenced the industry.

The affirmative progression in the customer's preferences for halal products owing to their welfare and superiority is estimated to drive the halal food and beverages market growth in the foreseeable future.





Report Coverage



We have implemented a unique research approach comprising statistics triangulation based on the famous bottom-up and top-down approaches. Our researchers have led thorough primary research to verify the estimated size of the halal food and beverages industry. The data utilized to portray the shares for multiple national, regional, and global segments is extracted from comprehensive interviews with various stakeholders. Our analysts have also derived information from paid databases, industry journals, SEC filings, and many other similar resources.





Segmentation

By Product, the global market is segregated into meat, poultry & seafood, dairy products, cereal & grain-based products, non-dairy beverages, fruits, vegetables & nuts. By distribution channel, the market is divided into traditional retailers, supermarkets/hypermarkets, online retail, and others. Geographically, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa





Drivers and Restraints

Increasing Islamic Population & Moving Customer Responsiveness to Fuel Market Growth

Islam is the quickest-growing religion globally, which affirmatively impacts the global demand for halal food & beverage products. As per the latest record declared by the Government of Saudi Arabia, the global Muslim population signifies about 28.26% of the total world population.

Additionally, the rising consciousness among the Muslim population concerning the requirement and inevitability to ingest only halal food predominantly powers the growth of the global market. Moreover, the growing dispensable revenue levels of the Islamic population are further anticipated to thrust the market growth during the upcoming years.





Get Your Customized Research Report:



https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/halal-food-and-beverages-market-106186





Regional Insights

Asia Pacific held the maximum halal food and beverages market share and was valued USD 1.20 trillion in 2020. The largest Islamic population is focused in the Asia Pacific region as the four biggest nations in terms of the Muslim population are situated on this continent, comprising India, Indonesia, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

The Middle East and Africa have huge latent for the market growth as the customers in this region are principally Muslim with increasing per capita revenues.

Europe is observing significant growth in the market. Surging flexible incomes coupled with a rising Muslim population is estimated to elevate the demand for halal products.





Competitive Landscape

The major players such as Cargill, Inc., Nestle S.A., and Unilever are fixated on novel product improvements, collaborations, and procurements to associate the market. The advent of small-scale companies in this market expressively donates to the competition occurring within the market, which has an optimistic influence on the market's growth.





Key Industry Development

January 2021: Koita, a UAE-based milk company, has declared that it has received Halal authorization for its goods and is set to magnify its business across the Asia Pacific region.





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Source Launches, and Mergers and Acquisitions Market Analysis and Insights (in Relation with COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Supply Chain Challenges due to the Pandemic Potential Opportunities Due to COVID-19

Global Halal Food and Beverages Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Product Type Meat, Poultry and Seafood Dairy Products Cereal and Grain-based Products Non-dairy Beverages Fruits, Vegetables and Nuts By Distribution Channel Traditional Retailers Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Online Retail Others By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East and Africa



TOC Continued…!





Inquire Before Buying:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/halal-food-and-beverages-market-106186

Have a Look at Related Research News:

Halal Ingredients Market Size, Share and Global Trend By End-users (Food Industry, Beverage Industry, Cosmetic Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry) and Geography Forecast Till 2021-2028





About Us:



Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.



Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245