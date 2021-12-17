St Albans Barracks // Careless & Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A204881
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Currier
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802 524 5993
DATE/TIME: 12/03/2021 at approximately 2100 hours
STREET: South Rd
TOWN: Fairfield
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Park St
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VIOLATION: Careless and Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Zachariah Tourville
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Fairfield, VT
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Zachariah Tourville
VEHICLE YEAR: 2008
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Super Duty
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total
INJURIES: Suspected moderate to serious
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 12/03/2021 at approximately 2100 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks responded to a one-vehicle crash in the area of South Rd in Fairfield. The operator self-reported they had left the scene to transport an occupant to the hospital for injuries. The operator was identified as Zachariah Tourville (21 of East Fairfield). Continued investigation revealed that Tourville operated his vehicle in a careless and negligent manner causing injury to himself and his passenger. Tourville was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County District Court on 02/15/2022 at 0830 hours to answer for the charge of Careless and Negligent Operation.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/15/2022 at 0830 hours
COURT: Franklin County District Court
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NO
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Audrey Currier (220)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
Phone: (802) 524-5993
Email: audrey.currier@vermont.gov