St Albans Barracks // Careless & Negligent Operation

CASE#: 21A204881

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Currier

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802 524 5993

DATE/TIME: 12/03/2021 at approximately 2100 hours

STREET: South Rd

TOWN: Fairfield

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Park St

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VIOLATION: Careless and Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Zachariah Tourville

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Fairfield, VT

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Zachariah Tourville

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Super Duty

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total

INJURIES: Suspected moderate to serious

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 12/03/2021 at approximately 2100 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks responded to a one-vehicle crash in the area of South Rd in Fairfield. The operator self-reported they had left the scene to transport an occupant to the hospital for injuries. The operator was identified as Zachariah Tourville (21 of East Fairfield). Continued investigation revealed that Tourville operated his vehicle in a careless and negligent manner causing injury to himself and his passenger. Tourville was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County District Court on 02/15/2022 at 0830 hours to answer for the charge of Careless and Negligent Operation.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/15/2022 at 0830 hours

COURT: Franklin County District Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

