AB676 in Asm: Public hearing held - 2021-12-15

WISCONSIN, December 15 - An Act to create 29.014 (5) of the statutes; Relating to: requiring the repeal of hunting, trapping, and fishing administrative rules in conjunction with promulgation of new rules. (FE)

Status: A - Sporting Heritage

Date / House Action Journal
12/15/2021 Asm. Public hearing held  

