AB637 in Asm: Fiscal estimate received - 2021-12-16

WISCONSIN, December 16 - An Act to repeal 175.35 (1) (b); to renumber 175.35 (2) (a), (b), (c) and (d) and 175.35 (2j); to renumber and amend 175.35 (2) (intro.) and 175.35 (2i); to amend 20.455 (2) (gr), 175.35 (title), 175.35 (1) (at), 175.35 (2g) (a), 175.35 (2g) (b) 1., 175.35 (2g) (b) 2., 175.35 (2k) (ar) 2., 175.35 (2k) (c) 2. a., 175.35 (2k) (c) 2. b., 175.35 (2k) (g), 175.35 (2k) (h), 175.35 (2L), 175.35 (2t) (a), (b) and (c), 175.35 (3) (b) 2., 175.60 (7) (d), 175.60 (15) (b) 4. b., 938.208 (1) (b), 938.34 (4m) (b) 2., 938.341, 941.237 (1) (d), 941.296 (1) (b), 968.20 (3) (b), 971.17 (1g) and 973.176 (1); and to create 175.33, 175.35 (1) (br), 175.35 (2) (bm), 175.35 (2) (cm) (intro.), 175.35 (2i) (b) 2., 175.35 (2j) (b) and 941.29 (1m) (dm), (dn) and (do) of the statutes; Relating to: background checks requirement before transfers of firearms and providing a penalty. (FE)

