WISCONSIN, December 16 - An Act to amend 980.01 (11) and 980.08 (6m); and to create 980.08 (6p) (b) and (c) of the statutes; Relating to: definition of youth center for purposes of placing a sexually violent person on supervised release and notification requirements for such placements. (FE)
Status: A - Judiciary
Important Actions (newest first)
/2021/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab704
You just read:
AB704 in Asm: Fiscal estimate received - 2021-12-16
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.