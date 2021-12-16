Submit Release
SB684 in Sen: Fiscal estimate received - 2021-12-16

WISCONSIN, December 16 - An Act to amend 980.01 (11) and 980.08 (6m); and to create 980.08 (6p) (b) and (c) of the statutes; Relating to: definition of youth center for purposes of placing a sexually violent person on supervised release and notification requirements for such placements. (FE)

Status: S - Judiciary and Public Safety

