AB203 in Sen: Representative Novak added as a coauthor - 2021-12-16

WISCONSIN, December 16 - An Act to amend 343.14 (2) (j); and to create 343.01 (2) (j) of the statutes; Relating to: indication of veteran status on an operator's license or identification card. (FE)

Status: S - Veterans and Military Affairs and Constitution and Federalism

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
12/16/2021 Sen. Representative Novak added as a coauthor  
6/16/2021 Asm. Report passage as amended recommended by Committee on Transportation, Ayes 13, Noes 0 338

