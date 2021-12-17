Attorney General Ford Offers Tips for Nevada Consumers to Avoid Deceptive Ticket Resellers

Carson City, NV – Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford encourages consumers to pay careful attention to signs of deception when purchasing resold tickets online.

“Nevada is one of the entertainment capitals of the world. While there are legitimate ticket resale companies and other sources for buying resold tickets to Nevada’s many entertainment options, consumers should be on alert for scams and sellers who do not follow important consumer protection laws when reselling tickets,” said AG Ford.

The Office of the Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection advises Nevadans to be on the lookout for the following ticket resale scams:

Speculative Ticketing: Speculative ticketing occurs when ticket resale companies allow sellers to post tickets for sale that the seller does not yet own. The consumer then purchases tickets that the seller never actually obtains. The purchaser is then left without tickets, often only days or even hours before the scheduled event. Moreover, the consumer often struggles to get a refund.

Over-inflated Ticket Prices: Frequently, tickets for in-demand events sell out on the original seller’s site almost automatically, only to appear on ticket resale sites for exorbitantly higher prices minutes later. Sometimes this is the result of agreements between ticket resale companies and third-party consultants to purchase tickets in bulk and resell them at inflated prices for profit.

Use of Bots: Bots are software that can buy tickets quicker than the average consumer. These bots are generally illegal under the Better Online Ticket Sales (BOTS) Act, but scammers still frequently use them, allowing them to cheat the ticketing system, often bypassing ticket limits and using fake names and addresses to purchase large amounts of tickets all at once.