Pax­ton Stops Vac­cine Man­date for Health­care Workers

AUSTIN –Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton secured a preliminary injunction for the State of Texas, stopping the Biden Administration from imposing vaccine mandates on the employees of Medicaid and Medicare providers and suppliers. 

“This is a win for liberty. The federal government does not have the ability to make health decisions for hard-working Americans,” Attorney General Paxton said. “These unconstitutional mandates have no place in our country, and they are not welcomed here in Texas.” 

 

Read the Preliminary Injunction here.  

