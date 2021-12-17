AUSTIN –Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton secured a preliminary injunction for the State of Texas, stopping the Biden Administration from imposing vaccine mandates on the employees of Medicaid and Medicare providers and suppliers.

“This is a win for liberty. The federal government does not have the ability to make health decisions for hard-working Americans,” Attorney General Paxton said. “These unconstitutional mandates have no place in our country, and they are not welcomed here in Texas.”

Read the Preliminary Injunction here.