World leaders collaborate on movement of joy
World's first joyologist has been appointed to the World Council of Joy, an initiative developed by Sheryl Lynn from Joyely.
We have a global situation where many are stressed in ways never experienced before and are finding it hard to stay grounded and maintain their state.”BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pat Armitstead, the world's first joyologist has recently been appointed to the World Council of Joy, an initiative developed by Sheryl Lynn from Joyely. Collectively, they are bringing together 20 luminaries with global initiatives to discuss a movement around one of the highest calibrated emotions known to humans, the one we all strive for and yearn for more of, JOY.
— Pat Armistead
The mission of the World Council of Joy is to be the thought leaders of a unique global initiative, providing experiences for JOY and Life Expansion through a council of action-based and collaborative professionals and change-makers. Sheryll and her luminaries are deliberate and determined to give time and energy to a subject that addresses social issues and solves world problems, the powerful simplicity of joy.
The founder of JOYELY Studios, Sheryl Lynn created Joyely in 2000. She creates mindful practices and experiences to shift the collective consciousness towards making joy the dominant vibration on the planet. Pat Armitstead and Sheryl Lynn have collaborated and created the Global Joy Symposium.
This will be conducted online from the 6th to the 10th December 2021, and each member of the council will deliver a session that goes deep on the map of consciousness and how to use each level in real life circumstances to overcome obstacles.
They will explain how the levels link to our current circumstances and how we transition up and down on the scale all day. Each speaker will share a story of how to use the level they cover in real life/overcome challenges. They will see how power attracts and force repels, power appeals to our higher nature and force to our lower nature, force is limited and power is unlimited and of great significance… when we lose our spirit we die.
Pat says “We have a global situation where many are stressed in ways never experienced before and are finding it hard to stay grounded and maintain their state! At the Symposium, invited Luminaries from the World Council of JOY will discuss and address this pathway to Joy and Peace. Each will detail 1 of 17 stages of consciousness based on Dr. David R. Hawkins’s book, Power Vs. Force.”
One featured member of the WCOJ, and speaker at the event is Pat Armitstead, who coined the term JOYOLOGIST in 2000. Pat works closely on The World Council of JOY and will be one of our featured mentors and Luminaries. She is at the forefront of Transforming Workplace Wellbeing. Pat says “Across the globe, many people lack joy, harmony, trust and are prone to doubt. They have become despondent and depressed, fail to be their word, sit in overwhelm, and are resigned and intolerant. Others show cynicism and act confused, and many lack confidence all of which results in emotional flatlining, lack of engagement, poor productivity, and more recently, unresolved grief, poor mental health, and suicides. We can shift that! “
Another featured member is Dr. James Wilder, Ph.D., Clinical Psychology, and M.A. Theology. “I am excited to be part of the Global Joy Symposium. Using anger to create joy is something very few people even imagine because anger is almost always used in ways that wreck joy. The brain loves creating better solutions once it knows how. I look forward to presenting on this topic.”
Luminaries presenting are : Robert White, Barbara Daoust, Dr. Theresa Ashby, Dr. Paul Abell. Kyle Vermeulen, Dr. James Wilder, Laura Neubauer, Dr. Alise Cortez, Nicole Martin, VASSY, Sharon Delaney McCloud, Tricia Benn, Michael Beas, Steve Mariotti, Pat Armitstead, Lance Schiffman, Dr. Lisa D. Jenkins, and Jeffery Hayzlett.
For more information and the schedule of events visit: https://joyely.com/global-joy-symposium/
Pat Armitstead
JOYOLOGY
+61 487 105 785
email us here