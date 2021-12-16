Submit Release
News Search

There were 963 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,456 in the last 365 days.

Agencies release annual asset-size thresholds under Community Reinvestment Act regulations

December 16, 2021

Agencies release annual asset-size thresholds under Community Reinvestment Act regulations

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation

Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System

For release at 3:30 p.m. EST

The Federal Reserve Board and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation today announced the 2022 updated asset-size thresholds used to define "small bank" and "intermediate small bank" under their Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) regulations.

Annual adjustments to these asset-size thresholds are based on the average change in the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W), which is a measure of inflation.

As a result of the 4.73 percent increase in the CPI-W for the period ending in November 2021, the definitions of small and intermediate small banks for CRA examinations will change as follows:

  • Small bank means an institution that, as of December 31 of either of the prior two calendar years, had assets of less than $1.384 billion.
  • Intermediate small bank means a small institution with assets of at least $346 million as of December 31 of both of the prior two calendar years and less than $1.384 billion as of December 31 of either of the prior two calendar years.

The CRA regulations establish the framework and criteria by which the relevant agencies assess a financial institution's record of helping to meet the credit needs of its community, including low- and moderate-income neighborhoods, consistent with safe and sound operations. Financial institutions are evaluated under different CRA examination procedures based upon their asset-size classification. For example, banks meeting the small and intermediate small bank asset-size thresholds are not subject to the reporting requirements applicable to large banks unless they choose to be evaluated as a large bank.

These asset-size thresholds are effective January 1, 2022. A list of the current and historical asset-size thresholds is available here.

You just read:

Agencies release annual asset-size thresholds under Community Reinvestment Act regulations

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.