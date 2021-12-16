BBQGrills.com Announces Partnership with Weber Grills

Weber’s renowned Gas & Pellet Grills are now available at BBQGrills.com.

BRENTWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of the largest online retailers of gas grills, outdoor kitchen equipment, and other outdoor patio-related items, BBQGrills.com is pleased to announce that it has recently added a new range of Weber Grills products to its inventory.Husband and wife duo Ryan and Samantha Maltbie founded BBQGrills.com in 2019. Since then, the couple has worked tirelessly to provide their customers with the finest products on the market, for the best possible prices.“We are delighted to be able to offer Weber Grills to our customers,” says Ryan. “The Weber name is synonymous with some of the best grills, accessories and cookware in the world. We like the fact that all of their products are tried-and-true, and their designs are quite unique. Everyone recognizes a Weber Grill when they see one!”BBQGrills.com offers a wide range of Weber products, from the well-known Original Kettle Grill to the Summit Series Gas Grills, described as the ‘crown jewels’ of the Weber family, with the highest level of performance and stunning good looks.The company also designs outdoor kitchens, and has worked on hundreds of luxury projects while becoming one of the industry’s largest online retailers. Boasting unparalleled customer service, BBQGrills.com offers fast and free shipping on all orders over $49. Financing options are available.“We know that there are so many online retailers to choose from,” says Samantha. “And for that reason, we are immensely grateful to our customers for trusting us to fulfill their needs. We hope you’ll take the time to browse our inventory. And if you have any questions, we’d be happy to help!”For more information, visit https://www.BBQGrills.com About the CompanyFounded in 2019 and headquartered in California, BBQGrills.com was founded by husband-and-wife team Ryan and Samantha Maltbie. With a genuine passion for the industry, the couple is on a mission to give customers a genuine online shopping experience. Renowned for their beautiful outdoor kitchen designs, the company also offers a wide range of BBQ Grills and Smokers along with outdoor living and BBQ accessories.