Tzvi Lexier Discusses Key Tips for Taking Excellent Travel Photos
Tzvi Lexier says that photos record moments in time and allow one to share those with friends and family now or in the future.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Photos record moments in time and allow one to share those with friends and family now, or in the future. However, taking excellent travel photos isn't as easy as Instagram or travel publications make it seem. Avid photographer Tzvi Lexier recently discussed his top tips for taking flawless travel photos.
Tzvi Lexier has been taking photos since he was a child. With the support of his family, he has pursued his love for snapping photos from the east coast of the United States to the west. He has logged countless hours taking photos in America's national parks, picturesque beaches, and more.
"I'm grateful that I've had the opportunity to travel this country and the world taking photos of Mother Nature's beauty," Tzvi Lexier said. "I'm excited to share what I've learned with others."
The first piece of advice from Lexier is to think outside the box. He suggests looking at the scenery from different angles by crouching down, climbing up (safely), or moving from side to side. One may have probably seen countless photos of Angkor Wat taken directly in front of the entrance, but it's the photos from other angles that capture the awe-inspiring beauty of its ancient architecture.
"Many amateur photographers have heard of the 'rule of thirds,' but many still stray from applying the rule," Lexier said. "The rule of thirds is another way to force yourself to step outside the box and view nature, individuals, or objects more peculiarly."
Lexier explained the rule of thirds as a way to change the composition and contrast of the image by adjusting the focal point up, down, or to the side. This, similar to shooting from different angles, creates more unique travel photos.
Tzvi Lexier added that one of the most important parts of taking excellent travel photos is to put items or scenery in perspective. A photo of a vast landscape is impressive, but it's even more awe-inspiring when one sees how small that landscape makes a person or even a home appear. Placing a subject in landscape photos allows the viewer to make a comparison and grasp just how impressive Mother Nature can be.
"Don't forget to pack the lenses for the type of travel adventure you'll be having," Lexier concluded. "That can vary greatly from one individual to another. You may want your telephoto lens for shooting faraway scenes, a macro lens for close-up beauty, or even an underwater housing for adventures at sea. What's most important is that you combine your trusted equipment with your creative eye to capture the beauty of your getaway."
