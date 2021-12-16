Biometric Technology Industry 2021 - Present Scenario on Growth Analysis along with key industry players

Biometric Technology Market

Increasing adoption of the technology in the e-commerce industry for secure payments is expected to propel the market during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising concerns regarding internal and external securities are likely to drive the market during the same period. Additionally, increasing use of the technology in government and private sectors for employee identification and attendance is projected to fuel the overall demand over the coming years.

The global Biometric Technology Industry is expected to garner $10.72 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 19.4% during the period 2016-2022.

The physical biometric segment dominated the market with around 81% share, owing to the increasing adoption of fingerprint recognition and face recognition biometric solutions across various end-user verticals, in 2015. The iris recognition segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR of around 22%, owing to widening applications of iris recognition biometric solutions at vehicle checkpoints, airport security, and employee identification.

In the year 2015, North America was the highest revenue-generating region, owing to the increasing adoption of advanced security and authentic solutions and service in the government and commercial sector. Furthermore, the region is projected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period due to the increasing need for multilevel biometric solutions and services in various end-user verticals. Europe was the second-largest market, in terms of revenue generation, followed by Asia-Pacific. Major factors that boost the Biometric Technology Industry worldwide include increasing security & privacy concerns and rising standard of living.

The banking & financial sector led the market, followed by the public sector, both collectively accounting for around 60% of the market revenue in 2015.

