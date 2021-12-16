More about Gov. Kemp: Georgia Unemployment Rate Drops for 19th Straight Month to Historic Low of 2.8% As Number of Georgians Employed Reaches Historic High

Submit Release
Atlanta, GA - Today, Governor Brian P. Kemp applauded Georgia's unemployment rate dropping for the nineteenth straight month to 2.8% for November 2021, an all-time low. Additionally, Georgia is reporting an all-time high for the number of individuals employed.

"After 19 months of our unemployment rate steadily declining, we are glad to reach another benchmark highlighting our thriving economy here in the Peach State," said Governor Kemp. "We are now able to report an all-time high number of individuals employed in state history. Our conservative, pro-business policies will continue to attract companies and opportunities for hardworking Georgians, and our world-class higher education institutions and workforce development programs will continue to fuel the state's labor pipeline with skilled workers."

