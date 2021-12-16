California-Based Capital Postal & Mailbox Service Sells First Franchise
The ship and print concept sold its first location in Sacramento.LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capital Postal & Mailbox Service, a shipping, mailbox, and printing company, kicked off its franchise launch with a new franchise territory in California.
Abdul Hadi Totakhil is the very first franchisee to join the Capital Postal & Mailbox Service family, taking the Sacramento territory in California. The company is owned by Takisha Clark who built the business from the ground up, officially launching the brand in 2017.
Clark asserts that her company is ready to expand further and to show the world that Capital Postal & Mailbox Service is here to stay.
Clark is a walking testimony that showcases how hard work, drive, and tenacity can pay off. Read more about her story here.
According to their website, Capital Postal & Mailbox Service is the very first black-owned, woman-led franchise to hit the shipping industry in the United States. The company offers shipping, mailbox rentals, digital fingerprinting, passport photos, document services, and more, making it a vital resource not only for individuals within the community, but other local businesses too. Clark currently touts Yahoo Finance’s 2021 Top 10 Entrepreneur accolade alongside Elon Musk.
The franchise opportunity includes ongoing support and marketing guidance. Clark points out that she is seeking franchisees who not only want to be in complete control of their future and finances, but who have an underlying desire to be a pivotal business for the community and for other business owners.
The Capital Postal & Mailbox Service team invites those interested in learning more about owning their own franchise to visit their website at www.capitalpostalmailboxfranchise.com.
About CAPITAL POSTAL & MAILBOX SERVICE
Capital Postal & Mailbox Service was founded in 2017 by Takisha Clark. With affordable pricing, the latest technologies, and five star customer service, Capital Postal & Mailbox Service is a full service print & ship concept destined for national presence. Visit www.capitalpostalmailboxfranchise.com to learn more about how to become a franchise partner.
Echo Hattix
email us here
Echoing Soundz