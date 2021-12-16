Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Industry to Reach $43.51 Bn by 2025, Exclusive Report

Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Industry

Increase in adoption of Bluetooth beacons along with surge in demand for proximity marketing drive the growth of the global IPIN Industry.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in adoption of Bluetooth beacons along with surge in demand for proximity marketing drive the growth of the global IPIN Industry. However, the challenges regarding implementation and operations of IPIN hinder the market growth. However, increase in demand for connected devices would offer new opportunities for the market players in the next few years.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Industry held $2.64 billion in 2017, and is estimated to generate $43.51 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 42% from 2018 to 2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of key market trends, growth factors & opportunities, key segments, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain, and competitive landscape.

Based on component, the services segment accounted for the highest share in 2017, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total revenue, and is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the software segment would witness the highest CAGR of 44.6% from 2018 to 2025.

Based on technology, the Bluetooth low energy segment is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 45.9% during the forecast period. However, the Wi-Fi segment contributed to the highest share in 2017, accounting for more than one-third of the total market share, and is estimated to contribute the highest share throughout the forecast period. The research also analyzes segments including ultra-wideband technology and others.

Based on end use industry, the retail segment accounted for the dominant share in the global market in 2017, accounting for more than one-fifth of the total market share, and is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the healthcare segment is expected to maintain the fastest CAGR of 47.8% from 2018 to 2025. The report discusses segments including manufacturing, office spaces, travel & hospitality, logistics, public spaces, and warehouses.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the highest CAGR of 48.1% during the forecast period. However, North America accounted for the largest share, holding more than one-third of the total market share in 2017, and will maintain its highest contribution during the forecast period.

The report analyzes major market players operating in the global IPIN Industry such as HERE Technologies, Sensewhere, IndoorAtlas Ltd., Pointr, Steerpath Ltd., Senion AB, Nextome srl, indoo.rs, SPREO, and AirFinder.

