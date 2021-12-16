Questex’s 20th Anniversary World Tea Conference + Expo to Take Place March 21-23, 2022, in Las Vegas

Registration Is Open for the Biggest Event in the Tea Industry; Attendees to Focus on the Business of Tea, New Products and Innovation, the Latest Trends and Issues

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s World Tea Conference + Expo, the leading specialty tea event, will take place March 21-23, 2022, in Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The live event will feature a “who’s who” of industry leaders, a dedicated expo floor, insightful educational sessions and workshops, a Tea Bar, Boba Tea Experience, immersive workshops, and a special 20th Anniversary Celebration, among other highlights. The event will welcome attendees from the global tea industry, as well as buyers from key vertical markets.



Registration is now open – along with the conference agenda, speaker roster and other details – at WorldTeaExpo.com. Early-bird registration is open through Jan. 31, 2022.



“We’re thrilled to welcome the global tea industry to the World Tea Conference + Expo this March,” said Tim McLucas, Vice President, Bar & Restaurant, Questex. “Our 2022 event marks the 20th anniversary of the event, and we look forward to celebrating it with the tea community – live and in person. The event has gathered for two decades, so it’s time to celebrate this achievement, the people who make up the industry, and how much the tea marketplace has grown in North America since the show began. We look forward to seeing everyone in Las Vegas this spring, as we continue to grow the industry.”



World Tea Conference + Expo – which will take place alongside Questex’s Bar & Restaurant Expo – is the leading specialty tea event for the global tea community. It focuses on business-building strategies for established tea companies, tea entrepreneurs and those who sell tea. The event looks at new ways to increase tea sales and reach vertical markets, what’s next in tea, innovation, and the latest tea products.



The exhibit hall will feature hundreds of new teas, tea wares, brewing accessories and related goods and services. Just a few of the participating exhibitors include: Dethlefsen & Balk, DMH Ingredients, Eastern Elm, Firsd Tea, Marumatsu Tea Corporation, Mennä, Metropolitan Tea Company, Sri Lanka Tea Board, The Chai Box, Yichang Xiao's Tea (Group) Co., Ltd. and more.



For the conference program, numerous well-known experts will offer lessons for industry players and up-and-coming tea professionals, as well as retailers and vertical market buyers. Some of the educational sessions for 2022 include:

Additional Highlights

World Tea Conference + Expo will also feature:



-- Tea Business Incubator: This special educational program at the World Tea Conference + Expo is for anyone who’s thinking about starting a tea business, just beginning to start a tea business, or looking for knowledge about the business-end of tea. Kevin Gascoyne, Tea Buyer and Tea Taster with Camellia Sinensis Teahouse in Canada, will lead the program, which also includes: Don Ho, Founder of BDH Consultants; Nishchal Banskota, Founder of Nepal Tea; Shabnam Weber

President of the Tea and Herbal Association of Canada; Sharyn Johnston, CEO of Australian Tea Masters; and Babette Donaldson of International Tea Sippers Society and T Ching.



-- Immersive Workshops: The 2022 event will also feature in-depth tea workshops, including Tea Flights (which replaces the Origins Tasting Tour). Tea Flights will feature quick 30-minute tastings of the most popular teas and botanicals that come from different growing regions. This will give attendees the opportunity to taste and learn about what each region produces and the flavor profiles to look for. There will also be a special drawing from one of the countries for a trip for two (airfare not included) for a tea tour. Other workshops include “The Language of Taste” with Chris MacNitt/Johnston, the Tea Development Lead at Starbucks, and “China Teas: An In-Depth Tasting Journey” with Lydia Kung, Owner of Verileaf.



-- Tea Tycoons: This exciting awards program – first held during the World Tea Virtual Summit in March 2021 – is back for 2022 with a live program in Las Vegas. This is an opportunity for new tea businesses to receive the ultimate in marketing exposure, as finalists pitch judges on the expo’s NxT stage, similar to television programs where entrepreneurs pitch their groundbreaking businesses. The Tea Tycoons program celebrates and honors emerging small businesses that are producing innovative products for the global tea industry. Nominations are now open for Tea Tycoons (nominations close on Jan. 15, 2022), and winners will be based on three categories – Unique Customer Relations, Sustainability and Innovation. Honorees will receive pre-show and onsite recognition at the World Tea Conference & Expo, among other benefits.



-- Tea Bar: The Tea Bar will highlight the latest specialty teas and infusions from around the world, as well as innovation with tea cocktails and mocktails. Industry leaders will prepare and serve the drinks for attendees to sample and taste.



-- 9 Dragons Tea Movie Night: Attendees can participate in a special viewing of the feature film, 9 Dragons Tea, which documents the epic and untold story of tea from its ancient origins in China to Europe and America. Movie Night will be hosted and presented by Cristy Hui, owner of 9 Dragons, and Bruce Richardson, founder of Elmwood Inn Fine Teas.



To learn more about the World Tea Conference + Expo, or to register, visit WorldTeaExpo.com.



To book a sponsorship or exhibit space at the World Tea Conference + Expo, co-located with Bar & Restaurant Expo, contact: Veronica Gonnello (companies A-L) at vgonnello@questex.com or Fadi Alsayegh (companies M-Z) at falsayegh@questex.com.



Also, be sure to stay connected with the World Tea Conference + Expo on social media, for details and insights about the event. Follow on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.



