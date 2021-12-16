Gary Scheer of Gary Scheer LLC in Morristown, New Jersey joins Group Health Consultants as the Managing Director

MORRISTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Group Health Consultants has added to its seasoned team of leaders with the addition of Gary Scheer from Morristown, New Jersey. Gary Scheer is joining the team at Group Health Consultants in the role of Managing Director. Mr. Scheer is a Registered Financial Consultant and Certified Senior Advisor with over 35 years of industry experience. He is knowledgeable in many areas of financial planning, from insurance and estate planning to risk management and more.

Group Health Consultants was created in direct response to a need for affordable group health care. It is not a group of ordinary consultants. Instead, it is a forward-thinking company that is committed to finding the best benefit plans for businesses and their employees while setting trends and meeting evolving insurance industry demands. With the continued increases of group health insurance costs, it has become more difficult for employers to offer their employees necessary health insurance coverage while maintaining a reasonable health insurance budget.

Gary Scheer and the team at Group Health Consultants design plans to drastically reduce administrative, medical services, and prescription costs. The end result is a group health plan that provides the same benefits but at a much lower cost to the business and its employees long term. The national average cost of health insurance per employee per year is $15,500, whereas with Group Health Consultants the average cost for a client is $8,900. Group Health Consultants is a coalition of health insurance reduction consultants that are dedicated to saving employers money while providing exceptional benefits to the represented employees.

Their team of experienced health insurance consultants uses their decades of experience and wide-ranging industry knowledge to deliver creative and proven approaches for overcoming high health insurance costs by introducing forward-thinking solutions. Through innovative self-funded and alternatively funded plans they are able to provide many services to their clients, including health insurance cost reduction, prescription cost reduction, wellness programs, and health insurance group consortiums.

About Gary Scheer

Gary Scheer has the knowledge, experience, and drive to help his clients succeed in the competitive field of financial advice. He is the Managing Director of Redwood Tax Specialists and the CEO of Gary Scheer, LLC, as well as the Managing Director of Group Health Consultants. Mr. Scheer has over 35 years of experience as a Registered Financial Consultant and Certified Senior Advisor.

Mr. Scheer is also a nationally recognized financial educator, speaker, and author. With Steve Forbes, he co-authored Successonomics, and with Scott Keffer, he co-authored Retire Abundantly. William Shatner for Moving America Forward, James Earl Jones for In America, and Kevin Harrington of ABC TV's Shark Tank for Business Icons have all interviewed him. Mr. Scheer has also appeared on ABC, CBS, NBC, News 12 NJ, and Pix 11 News, among others, and has been published in print by U.S. News & World Report, Forbes, and Fortune magazine, to mention a few.

He has worked for a variety of insurance companies as well as a boutique financial planning firm. Mr. Scheer co-founded Financial Management Group with a friend, which he and his partner ran successfully for almost a decade. Following that, he went out on his own and founded Gary Scheer, LLC. Gary Scheer and his team of qualified tax planners assist high net worth individuals, business owners, executives, and others in considerably lowering their taxes. He has been assisting his clients in protecting their fortune for themselves and future generations for more than 35 years.

Mr. Scheer is a Purdue University graduate who now lives in Morristown, New Jersey. In addition to his professional achievements, he has served on the board of a local private school as Treasurer and President at various periods. He has played trumpet in the Livingston Symphony Orchestra in Livingston, New Jersey, for over twenty-five years. He and his wife, Susan, have three adult children and two adorable grandkids. Reading, traveling, and playing music are just a few of their many interests. Their favorite pastime, of course, is spending time with their grandchildren. For more information, visit www.grouphealthconsultants.com/garyscheer/

Learn more about Gary Scheer by viewing his interviews recently featured in Inspirery, Ideamensch, or www.garyscheer.com.