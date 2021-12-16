Hogan Administration Announces More than $7 Million in Community Development Block Grant Awards

December 16, 2021

New Carrollton, Md. (December 16, 2021) – Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Kenneth C. Holt today announced that $7 million will be awarded through the Community Development Block Grant program. The funding will support 17 projects in 11 counties, including improvements to infrastructure and community facilities and programs serving seniors, persons with disabilities and low- to moderate-income individuals.

“The Community Development Block Grant is a vital resource for Maryland’s counties, cities, and towns in their efforts to maintain public infrastructure and provide critical services to their residents,” said Secretary Holt. “It is particularly tailored to support smaller, more rural communities, empowering redevelopment and revitalization in all corners of our great state.”

The national Community Development Block Grant program (CDBG) was enacted into law by Congress as part of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974. Since then, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) program has supported community redevelopment, affordable housing, and the expansion of economic opportunities. CDBG consists of two parts — the Entitlement Program, managed by HUD and providing federal funds directly to larger metropolitan counties and cities, and the States and Small Cities Program, providing federal funds to states which distribute assistance to more rural counties, cities and towns.

More than $7 million in Fiscal Year 2022 Community Development Block Grants was awarded to 17 projects, including:

Construction of a food storage and distribution center in Huntingtown (Calvert County)

Water and sewer system improvements in Oakland (Garrett County), Rock Hall (Kent County), and Snow Hill (Worcester County)

Renovation of a former school in Cambridge (Dorchester County) to create a Boys and Girls Club

