Sustainable Women’s Puffer Jackets Canada - Best Waterproof Long Winter Coats Launched

/EIN News/ -- Montreal, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frank And Oak’s newest product, the Hygge puffer coat, was designed to keep the wearer warm and stylish in the cold winter months. Its shell and lining are made of 100% recycled polyester, making this coat a highly eco-friendly product.

In keeping with its planet-friendly mission, Frank And Oak has used featherless Primaloft™ PowerPlume® to insulate the coat. This ensures that the product is cruelty-free, meaning no animals were harmed in the production process.

Winters can be punishingly cold in North America, which is why a reliable winter coat is a necessity. However, most options on the market consume new resources instead of recycling old materials that can still be used.

Frank And Oak bridges this gap by creating apparel that is both functional and good for the earth. The Hygge puffer coat offers 20K/20K breathability, making it suitable for dynamic winter activities.

As previously announced, to keep wearers comfortable, the coat features an elastic cuff that traps body heat. The pockets are lined using polar fleece to keep hands warm even in severe weather. Its outer surface is DWR (durable water repellent) and effectively keeps water from seeping in.

The brand delivers to buyers all over the United States, Canada, and now mainland China. Standard orders are fulfilled within five days, though customers also have the choice of getting two-day expedited delivery.

Frank And Oak seeks to provide clothes that are not only fashionable but also kind to the planet. Its fabrics are sourced from recycled waste products, giving discarded items a new lease on life. In addition to winter attire, the store also carries sweaters, T-shirts, denim pants, and underwear.

A spokesperson says: "We truly believe that what we wear says a lot about who we are - including the causes we support. Our team established Frank And Oak to show people that style and environmental protection need not be mutually exclusive. When you purchase our product, you can rest easy knowing you're doing the planet a favour."

