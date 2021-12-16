Inhalation Anesthesia Market Size to Gain Traction of $1.54 Billion, Growth Opportunities by 2026

Inhalation Anesthesia Industry

The significant increase in the prevalence of cancer and surge in road accidents across the globe are the major factors that propel the market growth.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inhalation anesthetics is mainly used for tracheal intubation for patients with upper airway obstruction. Inhalation anesthesia evades the complications associated with injectable agents, as the agents have problems of dose calculation, and disparities in response do not arise. Further, these anesthetics offers the surgeons with numerous advantages. For instance, the respiratory route of administration enables fast and convenient adjustment of anesthetic depth.

The global inhalation anesthesia market size is expected to reach $1,549 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2019 to 2026, in terms of value. The report offers a detailed analysis of the key segments, top investment pockets, changing dynamics, market size & estimations, and competitive scenario.

Download Free Report Sample @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6445

Surge in the cases of emergency incidences and road accidents, rise in prevalence of several disorders such as cancer, respiratory diseases, and gastrointestinal, and surge in number of surgical procedures are the major factors driving the inhalation anesthesia market. However, risks associated with certain therapeutic and diagnostic devices for neonate and environmental concerns regarding vigorous usage of inhalation anesthesia restrain the growth of the inhalation anesthesia market. On the contrary, significant rise in geriatric population across the globe and increase in healthcare expenditures in developing economies are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the future.

By product, the sevoflurane segment accounted for majority of the market share in 2018 and is expected to exhibit a prominent growth rate in the future. This is attributed to several advantages offered by it, such as favorable blood gas solubility coefficient and pleasant odor.

By application, the maintenance segment dominated the inhalation anesthesia market in 2018, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increased use of inhalation anesthesia for maintenance of general anesthesia as they enable a more specific control of the anesthetic state at a low cost.

Region wise, North America accounted for majority of the global inhalation anesthesia market share in 2018, and is anticipated remain dominant during the forecast period. The increase in prevalence of different types of cancers, neurological, and respiratory diseases such as Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, glaucoma, cataract, and AMD, make way for growth opportunities for major manufacturers for anesthetics in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, owing to increased disposable income in developing economies such as India and China.

Inquire before buying (Get upto 25% Discount) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6445

The Major Key Players Are:

AbbVie Inc., Baxter International Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA., Halocarbon Products Corporation, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC., Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd., Lunan Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd, Novartis AG, Piramal Enterprises Ltd, and Troikaa Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Key Findings of the Study:

• By product, the sevoflurane segment accounted for the highest market share of 58% in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

• By region, North America was the major shareholder and accounted for the highest share of 46% in 2018.

• By application, maintenance segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

• By end user, the hospital segment dominated the market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry

South Korea ECG Market Analysis, Industry Forecast, 2030

Cholera Vaccine Market Analysis, Industry Forecast, 2030

Osseointegration Implants Market Analysis, Industry Forecast, 2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.