3D Printing Is Among The Latest Cultured Meat Market Trends As Per The Business Research Company's Cultured Meat Global Market Report 2021

This report describes and evaluates the global cultured meat market. It covers three five-year periods, including 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, 2020-2025 forecast period and 2025-2030 a further forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- LOONDON, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the cultured meat market, meat made from 3D printed cells is gaining popularity among meat production companies to create precise digitally printed structures. 3D printed cultured meat has evolved in recent months to develop 3D printed hybrid cells and plant-based meats. In 2020, MeatTech, an Israel-based farmed meat company, successfully 3D printed a beef fat structure grown with bovine fat cells and edible bio-bonds. 3D printed cultured meat technology offers many benefits to meat consumers that include preserving texture, taste, and nutritional properties of animal meat products by reducing environmental impact.



In December 2020, Meat-Tech 3D, an Israel-based company engaged in developing methods for cultivated meat using 3D printing acquired Peach of Meat for $17.80 million. Peace of Meat developed a stem-cell bioreactor for cultivating fats from the chickens and ducks without harming the animals. Through this acquisition, Meat-Tech will leverage Peace of Meat technologies including new hybrid food products to accelerate market entry as Meat-Tech develops industrial processes for farming and manufacturing.

Major players in the cultured meat market are Memphis Meats, MosaMeat, SuperMeat, Integriculture Inc., Aleph Farms, Finless Foods, Mission Barns, Lab Farm Foods, Future Meat Technologies, Avant Meats Company, Biofood Systems, Meatable, Redefine Meat, Vow Foods, and Modern Meadow.

The global cultured meat market size is expected to grow from $110.09 million in 2020 to $127.67 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16%. The growth of the cultured meat market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The cultured meat market is expected to reach $275.59 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 21.2%.

North America was the largest region in the cultured meat market in 2020. The regions covered in the cultured meat market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The Business Research Company’s report titled Cultured Meat Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Poultry, Beef, Seafood, Pork, Duck), By Application (Nuggets, Sausages, Burgers, Hot Dogs, Meatballs), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets, Food And Drink Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Retail), By End-User (Household, Food Services), COVID-19 Growth And Change covers major cultured meat companies, cultured meat market share by company, cultured meat manufacturers, cultured meat market size, and cultured meat market forecasts. The report also covers the global cultured meat market and its segments.

The cultured meat market consists of sales of lab-grown meat products by entities (organization, partnerships, and sole traders) that produce meat created in culture using different tissue of animals and bio-engineered techniques. Cultured meat is also known as clean meat or in vitro meat and acts as a healthier alternative to conventional animal meat. The cultured meat is grown in a laboratory using animal stem cells or also called building block cells. These cells are soaked in liquid containing nutrients to help them duplicate and then transferred to the bioreactor, where the meat is grown.

The main types of cultured meat are poultry, beef, seafood, pork, duck. Poultry is a type that raises the birds for commercial purposes eggs, feathers, others. The meat cells are procured from the poultry and grown in the lab for cultured meat. The cultured meat is used by household or food services for cooking nuggets, sausages, burgers, hot dogs, meatballs, others. The cultured meat is distributed through hypermarkets, food and drink specialty stores, convenience stores, online retail, and others.

