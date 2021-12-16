Water and Wastewater Treatment Market: Development, Current Analysis and Estimated Forecast to 2027

Emergen Research

Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Size – USD 283.98 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.0%, Market Trends – Utilization of modern technologies

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market study, Water and Wastewater Treatment Market blends in qualitative and quantitative research techniques to present vital data on the competitive landscape for the period of 2020 - 2027.This research allows the business owners/individuals/ stakeholders to collect decisive information about market segmentation based on product category, usage and sale volume across the various geographical regions. Business stakeholders can prepare effective expansion plan by using the statistics on market share, size and the growth rate discussed in the report, for the forecast period of 2020 – 2027.Unmatched information on past, present and upcoming market trends covered in the study offer lucidity on the future projection of the industry.

The global Water and Wastewater Treatment Market will be worth USD 472.53 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the lack of freshwater resources in different parts of the world. The growing global population is suffering from the scarcity of water, especially the people from Africa and the Middle East, which has increased the adoption of the water and wastewater treatment facilities in the region.

Key Highlights From The Report

In June 2020, Siemens collaborated with Acciona in order to create a Digital Twin to improve water treatment plants. The new technology achieved through this collaboration is used to analyze, optimize, and improve productivity, reducing operating times, and finding faults early.

The municipal segment held the largest market share of 57.4% in 2019 as the water, and wastewater treatment facilities are extensively used by the municipal corporations. The scarcity of freshwater in the developing economies has resulted in the increasing usage of water treatment facilities by municipal corporations.

The chemical segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period. Chemicals such as coagulants & flocculants are widely used by the municipal corporation to remove the suspended solid particles from the wastewater.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period. Rapid urbanizations and industrializations and increasing investments by public and private organizations for technological advancement of water treatment facilities are expected to drive this segment's growth.

A new market assessment report on Water and Wastewater Treatment Market brings to light a detailed statistics on the dramatic shift in the competitive landscape and business environment of the Water and Wastewater Treatment Market for the forecast period 2020 - 2027. The comprehensive study offers an overview of the current state of development of the business as well as predicts the course of progress across different regions. A large number of factors including the major driving forces, threats and opportunities are taken into account to present an analytical picture of the industry portrayed in the report.

Regional Landscape

The report further covers extensive regional analysis of the Vertical Farming industry with regards to market scope, market size, market share, revenue generation, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand ratio, and analysis of the key players operating in those regions. The regional analysis covers given below –

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Competitive Landscape

Acciona, Veolia,

Ecolab Inc.,

SUEZ S.A.,

Kurita Water Industries,

Xylem Inc.,

DuPont,

Orenco systems,

Hydro International, and

Aquatech International LLC, among others.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the growth rate and the market size of the Water and Wastewater Treatment industry for the forecast period 2020-2027?

What are the major driving forces expected to impact the development of the Water and Wastewater Treatment market across different regions?

Who are the major driving forces expected to decide the fate of the Water and Wastewater Treatment industry worldwide?

Who are the prominent market players making a mark in the Water and Wastewater Treatment market with their winning strategies?

Which Water and Wastewater Treatment industry trends are likely to shape the future of the industry during the forecast period 2020-2027?

What are the key barriers and threats believed to hinder the development of the industry?

What are the future opportunities in the Water and Wastewater Treatment market?

