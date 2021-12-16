Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market Detailed In Booming Industry Report 2022 | Cardiac Science, Welch Allyn, Cardionet Inc.

Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market

Recent advancements in the ECG devices such as potable, handheld, novel electrodes & sensors, and smart phone integration is set to propel the market growth.

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, “Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market by Product (Resting ECG, Stress ECG, and Holter Monitors), by Lead Type (Single Lead, 3-6 Lead, and 12-Lead), and by End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Home Settings & Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017–2023”. According to the report, the global electrocardiograph (ECG) market was pegged at $4.79 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $6.64 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 5.6% during the period 2017–2023.

Global electrocardiograph (ECG) market is divided into product, lead type, end user, and geography. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into resting ECG, stress ECG, and Holter monitors. The resting ECG segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing more than half of the total market. However, the Holter monitors segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

Based on lead type, the market is divided into single lead, 3-6 lead, and 12-lead. The 3-6 lead segment dominated the market in 2017, contributing more than two-fifths of the market. Moreover, the segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Spacelabs Healthcare Inc., Welch Allyn, Compumed Inc., Cardionet Inc., Bionet, Cardiac Science, Midmark Corporation, AMEDTEC Medizintechnik Aue GmbH, and BPL Medical Technologies.

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

On the basis of end user, the market is bifurcated into hospitals & clinics, home settings & ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and others. The hospitals & clinics segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing nearly three-fourths of the market. However, the home settings & ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 7.5% through 2023.

The market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. The market in North America held the lion’s share in 2017, contributing nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the market in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

✦The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

✦It offers Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market analysis from 2018 to 2025, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

✦A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

✦The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market growth.

