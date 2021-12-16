Quanta Vici Announces its Smart Heated Gloves and Socks are Now Being Sold by Best Buy

The gloves and socks are priced at $300 each.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 16, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quanta Vici is pleased to announce its innovative Smart Heated Gloves and Socks are now available at Best Buy retailers across the country.Quanta Vici is a Canadian Smart Wearable start-up founded by Adrien Beyk which aims to expand the spectrum of human senses and abilities through practical wearable products that fit into consumers’ daily lives. The company is dedicated to having a synergy of luxurious wearables with modern technology that is an ideal solution for those suffering from temperature-sensitive medical conditions such as Raynaud’s, arthritis, and muscle pain during winter, or simply for those looking to keep their extremities warm.In less than one year, Quanta Vici has strategically gone from a Kickstarter project to selling its products at the renowned retailer, Best Buy, allowing thousands of consumers to experience Smart Heated Wearables for the first time.“We have had a great start, but this is exactly what it is, only the beginning.” says Beyk. “The National Defense of Canada is now keeping real-life James Bonds warm and in style with Quanta Vici’s products. Despite the challenges of the global pandemic, including the shortage of silicon chips and supply chain issues, our startup overcame them with flying colors.”While tycoons such as Tesla (TSLA), Apple (AAPL), and SONY are continuously struggling with their delivery timelines, this early-stage startup has successfully delivered thousands of Smart Heated Gloves and Socks around the world, allowing people to keep their hands, feet, and hearts warm this season.Quanta Vici’s Wearables are unique in their design and technology, including long battery life (up to 50 hours vs. average 2 hours), Precise Temperature Selection, USB-C Charging (just like smartphones), Smart Heating System with Sensors, Touchscreen compatible fingertips, Premium Fashion Material & Design from professionals bringing their experience from Adidas, Ralph Lauren, BMW, and Bose designers.In keeping up with the rapid pace of innovation, Quanta Vici has already announced an upcoming launch for several new Smart Heated Wearable products for this winter. Quanta Vici is making its mark as the first company to launch Smart Heated Leather Gloves, Slim Jackets, and Vests.Additionally, the Toronto-based startup has introduced the notion that Heated Wearables can be thin, stylish, and comfortable, used in daily life activities, sports, and various hobbies. It proves again that Quanta Vici now sits confidently at the top of the heated wearable market by outperforming its competition in heat temperature precision, battery life, materiality, and mobile integrations.Visit https://QuantaVici.com for more information or join the company’s affiliate program for 15% commission at https://quantavici.goaffpro.com/ About Quanta ViciQuanta Vici’s launch towards their ambitious mission was initiated with their Smart Heated Gloves and Socks in 2017 when Beyk’s former girlfriend was suffering from chronic migraines caused by the severe winters in Canada. The one and only relief she could find was a heating pad, and the idea of creating Smart Heated Wearables that naturally fit into the day-to-day life emerged, making winter enjoyable and memorable again.From a business perspective, the most interesting strategy taken by Quanta Vici has been their consideration and preparation for B2B partnerships, from the very first day. The launch of their Smart Heated Wearable Tech was designed towards being universal, meaning other brands, across fashion, sports, and even therapeutics, can easily licence and integrate Quanta Vici’s technology into their own styles of products.Quanta Vici has been featured on a variety of media networks, including New York Post, Mashable, Wired, New Atlas, Australian Finance Review, Narcity, We Know Gloves, Kickbooster, and CTV.Join Our Affiliate Program 15% Commission: https://quantavici.goaffpro.com/