OWC Universal Pay, Ltd. Has Arrived

Respected as a leading FinTech company based out of Africa and established in the United States

WILMINGTON, DELEWARE, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- OWC Universal Pay Ltd. specializes in blockchain technology, and deals with the cryptocurrency industry, pushing both decentralized and centralized solutions for Consumers, Governments, Central Banks, Financial Service Institutions, Foreign Exchange Bureaus, and Commercial Banks.It is run by its Founder; Jamel Dennis, Co-Founder and CEO; Don Galvez, Co-Founder/VP of Business Development; Gabriel Woodard, Co-Founder/Chief Innovation Officer; Kareem Williams and Co-Founder/CTO; Garima SinghOWC Universal Pay aims at advocating for fair wages while fighting poverty, assisting the unbanked, limiting racism and improving the everyday life for the people of Sierra Leone, Africa and the world at large.To do that the team has currently developed two cryptocurrency assets:Official Wakanda Coin (OWC-T) Crypto Coin to be used as a means of trading and investing.Official Wakanda Coin Cash (OWCC-S) For Buyers and Sellers to use as a Stablecoin for payment inside the OWC Marketplace.In addition to the OWC Ecosystem the company plans to develop the following:OWC Payment Gateway will be used for accepting OWCC Stablecoins.OWC Exchange Wallet will assist with all of the above along with a multitude of other features.Official Wage Coin (OWCT) Crypto Coin used as a means of retirement such as IRA/401k/PENSIONOfficial Wage Coin Cash (OWCCS) Stable Crypto Coin used as a means of payroll for Employers to pay Employees (will also be used in the other OWC family i.e. wallet, marketplace)OWC Smart Cities will be strictly designed to use both of our Cryptocurrencies. Allowing everyone within the ecosystem to pay, invest, save, seamlessly interconnected with the world at large.Why the name OFFICIAL WAKANDA COIN?Official Wakanda Coin was created in Sierra Leone as a way to pay homage to the late Chadwick A. Boseman unbeknownst to many Chadwick was born and raised in Anderson, South Carolina, to Carolyn and Leroy Boseman, both African American. Prior to his death, Boseman revealed that, a DNA testing indicated that his ancestors were Krio people from Sierra Leone, Yoruba people from Nigeria and Limba people from Sierra Leone.It was also inspired by the living artist Akon of Senegal whose work and idealism matches our desires to make the continent of Africa a better and much more desirable place to live. Not just for its current resident people, but for all people who wish to come and vacation, invest, or live.Africa is a continent with a beautiful culture and heritage, but sadly, the culture has overtime been despised and termed as primitive. The movie, Black Panther depicted a technologically advanced city intertwined in a perfect blend of cultural richness and technological prowess.Why the name OFFICIAL WAGE COIN?Here at OWC Universal Pay we know that people who work get paid wages, and we believe employees worldwide should have equal pay for equal work and with smart contracts Employers can assure all their employees proper pay for proper work.Women and other minorities will no longer have to worry about lower pay for the same work in the new OWC Ecosystem. With access to training and education people can be compensated fairly and properly. Our research suggests that employers, business owners, and entrepreneurs want to have set standards across the board. Employers can hire more employees and in other cases it will allow them to properly assess their employees and the shape their future in a positive way.All countries have wage problems, in some cases especially in countries where majority of the people are un-banked, governments cannot govern whether or not employers are paying minimum wages.Official Wage Coin Cash Stablecoin is designed to fix that issue.We also recognize that employers and employees need a way to have a retirement system in place. The Official Wage Coin Tradable is created and designed to allow employers and employees to invest in an asset allowing tax free growth with a global presence, allowing employees direct access to all funds without huge fees and able to swap in and out of (OWCCS) whenever the need arises without the long wait time of approvals.OUR INSPIRATIONWe have a dream that everyone within our ecosystem will be paid fairly and accordingly. That the unbanked will be able to purchase without having to use cash only methods such as COD, but will be able to use digital and will be able to travel place to place without having to be at the mercy of the nearest exchange or in fear of being robbed of their money.These are just some of the real life people who inspired Official Wakanda Coin and Official Wage Coin. Chadwick Boseman, Akon, Lebron James, Idris Elba, Jay-Z, Tony Elumelu, Michael Jordan, Monica Geingos, Oprah Winfrey, Nelson Mandela, David Steward, and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.The names mentioned are all pioneers and trailblazers in their own right.OWC UNIVERSAL PAY IS PUSHING FOR CHANGE…We have stepped out to make this dream real for the betterment of Africans, Blacks, Hispanics, and Humanity as a whole worldwide with the Official Wakanda Coin, and Official Wage Coin being our answer to wage discrepancy, allowing governments and employers to integrate wage uniformity throughout the world.HOW CAN WE SUPPORT?Share this article with all of your followersFor further details and contacting, visit OWC Universal Pay, Inc. (North America)Visit Our Site @ Website: https://OWCUniversalPay.com