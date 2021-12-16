Bone Growth Stimulators Market Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities With Key Players Analysis 2026

Bone Growth Stimulators Market is projected to reach $1,869 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2026.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Bone Growth Stimulators Market by Product, Application, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The global bone growth stimulators market size was valued at $1,242 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $1,869 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2026. Bone growth stimulators are used to aid natural healing process of bones. They are also known as osteogenesis stimulators, which offer pain-free ultrasound or electrical stimulation. The bone growth stimulators market is expected to experience a significant growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in incidence of fractured and accidents, rise in geriatric population, increase in inclination of patients toward minimally invasive & non-invasive surgical treatments, rise in demand for platelet-rich plasma and bone morphogenetic proteins, availability of cost effective bone growth stimulation devices, and surge in patient awareness toward bone growth stimulators.

In addition, increase in prevalence of arthritis, diabetes, and other medical conditions such as obesity, vascular disease, and renal disorders; and procedural benefits provided by bone growth stimulation devices in bone fracture treatment and orthopedic diseases boost the bone growth stimulators market growth. However, stringent approval process and limited medical reimbursement policies for bone stimulation products are expected to hinder the growth of the bone growth stimulators market.

Key Findings of the Study:

• On the basis of product, the bone growth stimulation devices segment held more than 51.21% share in the global market in 2018.

• On the basis of application, the spinal fusion surgeries segment held largest market share in 2018, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

• According to distribution channel, the hospitals & clinics segment exhibits fastest growth and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2026.

• Region wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

