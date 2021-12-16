Automatic Pill Dispenser Machine Market Key Players, Product Types and Applications Analysis | Forecast - 2023

Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in government healthcare expenditure

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Automatic Pill Dispenser Machine Market by Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The global automatic pill dispenser machine market was valued at $1,755 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $3,023 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8% from 2017 to 2023. The centralized automated dispensing systems segment held more than four-fifths share of the total market in 2016. Automatic pill dispenser machines are designed to dispense different pills independently according to the user-defined dose and time specifications. The automatic pill dispenser machine support to dispense correct medication and dose, for the patients with complex medication regime and with memory loss disorders.

North America accounted for more than half of the share in 2016, and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period and is attributed to rise in expenditure to upgrade healthcare systems and growth in demand for technologically advanced devices for rapid & accurate distribution of medicines. In addition, lucrative growth opportunities in the economic emerging countries is anticipated to provide new growth opportunities for the key players in the market. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in government healthcare expenditure and growth in demand for healthcare devices from large pool of patient population, and improvement in healthcare infrastructure.

Key Benefits:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the automatic pill dispenser machine market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets

• The report provides a quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities

• Extensive analysis by product and application helps understand various trends and prevailing opportunities in the respective market

• Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided, which determines the main opportunities in these geographies

• Key market players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which predict the competitive outlook of the market

