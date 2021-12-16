Nakamoto Games Becomes First Play-to-Earn Blockchain Project to Receive Grant from Polygon

Blockchain scalability solution Polygon awards Nakamoto Games a technical grant to recognize its disruptive nature and recent traction.

/EIN News/ -- Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier developer of play-to-earn games Nakamoto Games has received a technical grant from Polygon, a widely used blockchain infrastructure solution. Nakamoto Games will use the grant as well as the support provided by Polygon to expand its unique gaming ecosystem and strengthen its role as a leader in the play-to-earn gaming environment.

The grant comes ahead of a period of growth for Nakamoto Games as more developers are using its software development kit (SDK) to launch and monetize new games. Due to this expected expansion, the project chose to deploy its gaming ecosystem and metaverse environments on Polygon. It cites the network’s fast processing times and low-cost transaction fees as the main factor in this decision.

Polygon provides a secure, high-throughput, and low-cost environment for decentralized applications. It also ensures consistency of experiences across different games and allows developers to build applications without having to worry about congestion or high usage fees.

According to Tor, the CEO of Nakamoto Games: “Polygon greatly appreciates that Nakamoto Games is building on top of its infrastructure and supporting the mission to create a fairer world where everyone has equal chances of generating an income. It also identified Nakamoto Games as a great representation of the play-to-earn field on Polygon.”

Nakamoto Games is allowing independent game developers to leverage the benefits of the growing play-to-earn space by giving them a decentralized and scalable place to launch their creations. They can launch interactive games to new and existing audiences and monetize their projects to make them financially sustainable. The NAKA token powers the self-sustaining economies of the network’s NAKAVERSEs. There, players can acquire digital land and build their own games.

Nakamoto Games is building the premier play-to-earn ecosystem that gives anyone with an internet connection the opportunity to earn cryptocurrency and generate a sustainable source of income by playing fun, interactive, and highly engaging blockchain-based games. Players benefit by earning for playing games they enjoy, and developers can use platform services and resources to launch, market, grow, and monetize their play-to-earn games to new and existing audiences. Learn more by reading the project lite paper or by visiting https://nakamoto.games/.

