Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market Size Worth $ 1,999.8 Mn, at a CAGR 8.9% by 2028 | Arjo, Atys Medical, Compumedics

Blood flow measurement devices are used to detect blood flow in the microcirculation such as femur head, toe, and tooth pulp. Moreover, these devices are also tested for perfusion pressure of the skin, cerebral ischemia, and others.

Drivers:

High prevalence of peripheral vascular diseases across the globe is expected to boost the growth of the global blood flow measurement devices market. For instance, as reported by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), around 200 cases of peripheral arterial disease were reported worldwide in 2018.

Moreover, growing geriatric population around the world is expected to propel growth of the global blood flow measurement devices market. For instance, as reported by the World Health Organization (WHO), by 2050, the world's population of people aged 60 years and older will double (2.1 billion).

Major Key players in this Market:

· Arjo *

· Atys Medical

· Compumedics Ltd.

· Cook Medical Inc.

· Deltex Medical Ltd.

· GF Health Products, Inc.

· Medistim ASA

· Moor Instruments Ltd.

· Perimed AB

· Transonic Systems, Inc.

· Medtronics

· Biomedix Inc.

· AKW Medicals Inc.

· D E Hokanson Inc.

· Elcat GmBH

· Flowtronics Inc.

· Ace Medicals

· Carolina Medical Plc.

· Compumedics Ltd

Restraints:

Strict rules and regulations, slow approval processes, need for huge investments for research and development and clinical trials, and minimal return on investment are some major factors expected to hamper the growth of the global blood flow measurement devices market.

Opportunities:

Blood flow measurement devices are increasingly used for various clinical applications such as diabetes, peripheral arterial diseases, and peripheral vascular diseases, among others. This in turn is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players in the market.

Moreover, development of novel devices is expected to augment the growth of the market. For instance, in July 2019, a research team from Flinders University in Adelaide filed a provision patent for the micro-medical device that can continuously measure blood flow through the aorta and in real-time. The device is so small that it can potentially be used to monitor newborn and premature babies.

Market Taxonomy:

By Product Type:

• Ultrasonic Doppler Blood Flowmeters

• Laser Doppler Blood Flowmeters

• Electromagnetic Blood Flowmeters

By Application:

• Gastroenterology

• Diabetes

• Dermatology

• Peripheral Vascular Diseases

• Intra-cranial Monitoring in Stroke and Brain Injury

• Tumor Monitoring and Angiogenesis

By Region:

• North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

Market Trends/Key Takeaways:

Market players are adopting various strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, to strengthen their product portfolio. For instance, in 2019, Arjo, a leading healthcare firm which specializes in patient handling, acquired a substantial stake in Atlas Lift Tech.

Moreover, introduction of biodegradable blood flow measurement devices is expected to aid in the growth of the market. For instance, in 2019, Stanford University researchers developed a new wireless, battery-free, biodegradable blood flow sensor that does not need to be removed and can alert a patient's doctor to potential blockages.

Key Developments:

Market players are focusing on launching novel devices to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in January 2020, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Cook Medical a De Novo authorization to market their new device, EchoTip Insight Portosystemic Pressure Gradient Measurement System, in the United States.

