Breathable Films Market Report, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast 2022 to 2027

The Global Breathable Films Market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Breathable Films Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The Global Breathable Films Market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Breathable films are polymer-based films that provide moisture control in products where breathability is an essential parameter to ensure user comfort. They are manufactured utilizing thermoplastic resins and extrusion technology. Breathable films are waterproof, environment-friendly, permeable to gases and water vapors, etc. As a result, they are a critical and cost-effective component of various personal hygiene products, including disposable sanitary napkins, baby diapers, adult incontinences pads, etc.

Market Trends:

The escalating demand for personal protective equipment (PPE), owing to the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, is one of the primary factors driving the global breathable films market. Moreover, the increasing consumer awareness towards feminine hygiene is also propelling the usage of breathable films in sanitary napkins. Apart from this, the rising popularity of biodegradable adult and baby diapers is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the emerging trend of laminating breathable films with non-woven fabric composites using adhesives or point-bonding calendars to produce soft textiles, is further positively influencing the market growth. Additionally, the growing product utilization in mattresses, protective clothing, isolation clothing, disposable supplies, surgical gowns, etc., in the healthcare industry is anticipated to fuel the global breathable films market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• American Polyfilm Inc.

• Arkema S.A.

• Berry Global Inc

• Covestro AG

• Daika Kogyo Co. Ltd.

• Fatra as (Agrofert)

• Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

• Nitto Denko Corporation

• RKW Group

• Skymark Packaging International Inc.

• Sunplac Corporation

• Trioworld Industrier AB

Breathable Films Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, material, technology and end use industry.

Breakup by Material:

• Polyethylene

• Polypropylene

• Others

Breakup by Technology:

• Monolithic

• Micro-Porous

Breakup by End Use:

• Hygiene and Personal Care

• Medical

• Packaging

• Construction

• Textile

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

