CBCT System Market Overview, Strategic Analysis and Future Scenarios for the Coming Year

As per the estimates of the WHO in 2012, severe periodontal disease, resulting in tooth loss is found in 15-20% of middle-aged adults (35-44 years)

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) System Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Global CBCT Systems Market was worth $536 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $1,041 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% during the study period. Cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) system is a special type of x-ray equipment that provides 3-D views for more thorough analysis of bone structure and tooth orientation.

Access Full Summary at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cbct-systems-market

As per the estimates of the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2012, severe periodontal disease, resulting in tooth loss is found in 15-20% of middle-aged adults (35-44 years). In addition, ageing population also poses a risk for dental disorders (such as dental cavities and periodontal disease), which results in complete tooth loss. For instance, according to WHO, about 30% of people aged 65-74 have no natural teeth.

CBCT systems have witnessed several expansion in their application and utilization. For instance, in February 2015, Koning Breast CT (KBCT) system received FDA approval for diagnosing breast cancer. The advent of KBCT represents an innovative development in the field of 3D breast imaging.

For Purchase Inquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2274

Key Benefits of the Report:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global CBCT systems market, with current trends and future estimations, to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023 is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

• Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• Extensive analysis is conducted by closely following key product positioning and monitoring the top contenders within the market framework.

Other Trending Reports:

CBCT Dental Imaging Market

Dental 3D Scanners Market

Get UP to 25% Discount on Every Report.

About Us:

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

