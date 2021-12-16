Drone Data Services Market Report, Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Forecast to 2022-2027

Drone Data Services Market

The Global Drone Data Services Market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Drone Data Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The Global Drone Data Services Market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Drone data services involve the utilization of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for collecting digital data through aerial surveys. They rely on drones that are embedded with downward-facing sensors, including light detection and ranging (LiDAR) payloads and red, green, and blue (RGB) cameras, for taking on-ground images from various angles and generating 3D models and geo-referenced orthomosaics of the area. Drone data services offer high-quality, cost-effective, and accurate data. As a result, they are extensively utilized across several industries, such as oil and gas, agriculture, mining, media, insurance, aviation, marine, healthcare, transportation, etc.

Market Trends:

The expanding construction industry, where UAVs are required for volumetric calculations of the land, cadastral and corridor surveying, light detection and ranging (LiDAR), automated mapping, etc., is among the primary factors driving the drone data services market. Moreover, the rising demand for AI-enabled optical sensors in security and law enforcement operations is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the inflating requirement for drone data services in the agriculture sector for obtaining information about the topography, hydrography, soil type, etc., is also augmenting the global market. Additionally, the continuous development of cloud-based storage applications to upload, store, share, and process aerial images is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the escalating need for autonomous drones to monitor intracity transportation and reduce traffic congestion is projected to fuel the drone data services market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

4DMapper

Aerialair

Autodesk Inc.

Cyberhawk

DroneDeploy

GeoCue Group Inc.

Ninox Robotics Pty Ltd.

Pix4D SA

PrecisionHawk

Sentera, Skycatch Inc.

SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd

Drone Data Services Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, service type, platform, integration and end use industry.

Breakup by Service Type:

• Mapping and Surveying

• Photogrammetry

• 3D Modeling and Digital Elevation Model (DEM)

• Others

Breakup by Platform:

• Cloud-based

• Operator Software

Breakup by End User:

• Real Estate and Construction

• Agriculture

• Mining

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

