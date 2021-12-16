Viscosupplementation Market Overall Study Report 2021-2028 | Anika Therapeutics Inc., Seikagaku Corporation

Viscosupplementation Market

Viscosupplementation is a negligibly intrusive strategy that includes injection of the hyaluronic acid-infused into a knee joint

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viscosupplementation is a negligibly intrusive strategy that includes injection of the hyaluronic acid-infused into a knee joint to advance better joint turn of events and grease. It likewise helps in decreasing pain, and difficulties and helps in further developing osteoarthritis conditions. Hyaluronic acid (HA) or hyaluronate is a non-sulfated glycosaminoglycan that is conveyed all through the body in epithelial, connective tissues, and neural tissues. The expanding pervasiveness of osteoarthritis in individuals is relied upon to help demand for the viscosupplementation items.

The global viscosupplementation market is assessed to be esteemed at US$ 2,524.8 Mn in 2019 and is relied upon to increment to US$ 4,738.8 Mn by 2027, seeing a CAGR of 8.2% over the figure time frame (2019-2027).

Request PDF Brochure with Latest Insights @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/197

Expanding item dispatches and administrative endorsement of viscosupplementation items are relied upon to drive the global viscosupplementation market development

Expanding demand for viscosupplementation items has urged makers to zero in on the improvement of inventive viscosupplementation items and dispatching them in the market. For example, in March 2018, Bioventus, a supplier of orthobiologic arrangements, dispatched DUROLANE, which is a single-injection hyaluronic acid (HA) item utilized for joints-oil as a treatment for torment related to knee osteoarthritis (OA). In addition, in October 2018, Bioventus got the Agencia Nacional de Vigilncia Sanitria (ANVISA) endorsement for marketing DUROLANE, in Brazil.

Besides, in February 2014, Anika Therapeutics, Inc. got a marketing endorsement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for its item MONOVISC, a single injection viscosupplement shown for the treatment of patients with osteoarthritis.

The rising commonness of osteoarthritis and other joint agony conditions is driving demand for viscosupplementation items, which is relied upon to work with the development of the global viscosupplementation market during the figure time frame

Hyaluronic acid injections are typically recommended when patients experiencing osteoarthritis are not getting satisfactory alleviation from a straightforward pain-relieving or drug treatment. Hyaluronic acid injection is given in the knee to satisfy the need for hyaluronate (normally delivered by the body) in synovial liquid for appropriate working and grease. In addition, expanding predominance of knee osteoarthritis and hip osteoarthritis has prompted an expansion in demand for viscosupplementation items. For example, as per the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), in 2014, osteoarthritis was the most well-known joint problem in the U.S. and happened more in ladies contrasted with men. For example, the predominance of knee osteoarthritis (KOA) is around 10% in men and 13% in ladies matured 60 years or more seasoned.

Central members are zeroing in on building a solid circulation network through the reception of a few inorganic techniques to upgrade and expand their viscosupplementation item portfolio

Expanding demand and utilization of viscosupplementation items has impacted central parts to expand their item portfolio and reinforce their situation in the market. This has driven producers to embrace inorganic development systems like dispersion arrangement and coordinated efforts. For example, in November 2016, Seikagaku Corporation went into a selective conveyance concurrence with Zimmer Biomet Holdings for its item VISCO-3, a hyaluronic acid-based viscosupplement item demonstrated for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis torment, in the U.S.

Get Sample Report with Latest Insights @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/197

In addition, Ferring Pharmaceuticals has a wide deal and circulation organization, with wholesalers in over 40 nations.

Global Viscosupplementation Market - Regional Analysis

The regional division of the global viscosupplementation market incorporates North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

North America is relied upon to observe critical development over the figure time frame inferable from expanding predominance of osteoarthritis in the region. For example, as indicated by the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions (CDC) report, osteoarthritis impacted more than 30 million U.S grown-ups during 2018, and it has been assessed that 70 million individuals are probably going to experience the ill effects of osteoarthritis by 2040.

The Asia Pacific is likewise expected to observe development in the global viscosupplementation market attributable to expanding administrative endorsements of viscosupplementation items in the region. For example, in July 2017, Anika Therapeutics, Inc. gotten endorsement for MONOVISC from administrative experts in India and Australia. MONOVISC is a single-injection viscosupplement for torment related to osteoarthritis of all human synovial joints.

One of the central points limiting the viscosupplementation market development is the greater expense of viscosupplementation items, which may not be reasonable among lower pay populaces. For example, as indicated by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), viscosupplementation injections, Monovisc are evaluated at US$ 320 for each injection, Durolane at US$ 409 for every injection, and Synvisc-One at US$ 424 for each injection, Cingal US$ 400 for each injection and others.

Global Viscosupplementation Market - Key Players

Key players covered as a part of this market include Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, OrthogenRx, Sanofi S.A., Mylan N.V., Fidia Farmaceutici S.P.A., Bioventus, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Seikagaku Corporation, and Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Purchase This Premium Report To Access Full Information @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/197

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Global Viscosupplementation Market Size Analysis from 2021 to 2027

11.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Viscosupplementation Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Viscosupplementation Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Viscosupplementation (Volume and Value) by Type

2.3 Global Viscosupplementation (Volume and Value) by Regions

Chapter 3 Production Market Analysis

3.1 Global Production Market Analysis

3.2 Regional Production Market Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Viscosupplementation Sales, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2016-2021)

Chapter 5 North America Viscosupplementation Market Analysis

Chapter 6 East Asia Viscosupplementation Market Analysis

Chapter 7 Europe Viscosupplementation Market Analysis

Chapter 8 South Asia Viscosupplementation Market Analysis

Chapter 9 Southeast Asia Viscosupplementation Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Middle East Viscosupplementation Market Analysis

Chapter 11 Africa Viscosupplementation Market Analysis

Chapter 12 Oceania Viscosupplementation Market Analysis

Chapter 13 South America Viscosupplementation Market Analysis

Chapter 14 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Viscosupplementation Business

Chapter 15 Global Viscosupplementation Market Forecast (2021-2027)

Chapter 16 Conclusions

Research Methodology

Continued....