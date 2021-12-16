Aircraft Actuator Market to Reach USD 16.98 Billion by 2026 | Aircraft Actuator Industry Trends, Qualitative Analysis, Dynamics, Key Insights, Competitive Analysis, Top Manufacturers by Fortune Business Insights™

Companies covered in aircraft actuator market are Boeing Company (the U.S.), Eaton Corporation Inc. (the U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (the U.S.), Lockheed Martin Corporation (the U.S.), Moog Inc. (the U.S.), Northrop Grumman Corporation (the U.S.), Parker Hannifin Corporation (the U.S.), Rockwell Collins (the U.S.), Saab AB (Sweden), Sitec Aerospace GmbH (Germany), TAMAGAWA SEIKI Co.Ltd.(Japan), Woodward Inc. (the U.S.), and more players profiled

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aircraft actuator market size is projected to reach USD 16.98 billion by the end of 2026. Recent technological advancements have played a huge part in the growth of the market in recent years. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, the market was worth USD 14.85 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 3.12% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.





The companies that are operating in the aircraft actuator market include:

Eaton Corporation Inc. (the U.S.)

Honeywell International Inc. (the U.S.)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (the U.S.)

Moog Inc. (the U.S.)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (the U.S.)

Parker Hannifin Corporation (the U.S.)

Rockwell Collins (the U.S.)

Saab AB (Sweden)

Sitec Aerospace GmbH (Germany)

TAMAGAWA SEIKI Co.Ltd. (Japan)

The Boeing Company (the U.S.)

Woodward Inc. (the U.S.)





Get a Sample PDF Brochure:



https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/aircraft-actuator-market-102578





An actuator is a system that is used for controlling the movement functions of an aircraft. The product regulates the motion and flow of the aircraft; an integral function as far as the operation of the system is concerned. The high investments towards the development of efficient actuators, driven by the demand for efficient and faster products, will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. As a result there have been numerous technological advancements in actuators. The increasing demand for technologically advanced systems have led to improved product efficacies and ultimately increased the demand for the product across the world.





Increasing Number of Product Launches Will Aid Growth

The report includes several factors that have made an impact on the growth of the market in recent years. It discusses a few of the major industry developments of recent times. Among all factors, the increasing number of product launches has made a huge impact on the growth of the market in recent times. The emphasis on the adoption of technologically advanced products has compelled companies to introduce newer products at a rapid pace. Due to the accuracy and precision involved in aircraft operations, it is necessary to adopt products with the highest efficiency. The increasing number of technological advancements will help companies generate substantial aircraft actuators market revenue in the coming years





Report Aim & Scope:

An overview of the market based on geographical scope, segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents the estimated market size by the end of forecast period. Additionally, the historical and current market size is also examined in the report.

Based on various indicators, the Year on Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Europe.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of the market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the market during the forecast period.

North America Dominates the Market; Presence of Several Large Scale Companies Will Aid Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing aircraft actuators market trends across North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Among these regions, North America holds the highest aircraft actuators market share in recent years. The massive investments towards the adoption of modern actuators will bode well for the growth of the regional market. As of 2018, the market in North America was worth USD 8.17 billion, and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years. The market in Europe will also witness considerable growth in the coming years, owing to the up-gradation of existing actuators for improved reliability.





Get Your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/aircraft-actuator-market-102578





Key Players Assessment in this Research:

The report offers a detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in this market

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile generated revenue, pricing of goods and the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.





Key Industry Developments:

August 2019 – The Boeing Company bagged a contract worth USD 55.5 million from the United States Air Force (USAF). This contract was aimed at the modification of boom telescope actuator on Boeing KC-46.





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis



TOC Continued…!





Have a Look at Related Research News:

Aircraft Seating Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Aircraft Type (Commercial, Business Jets, and Regional Aircraft), By Class (Economy Class, Premium Economy Class, Business Class, and First Class), By Seat Type (9g Seats, 16g Seats), By Components (Structure, Foams, Actuators, Electrical Fittings, and Others), By End-use (OEM and Aftermarket), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Aircraft Landing Gear Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Nose Landing Gear and Main Landing Gear), By Platform (Fixed-Wing, Rotary Wing), By Arrangement (Tail Wheel, Tandem, and Tri-Cycle), By Component (Retraction System, Brakes & wheels, Steering, and Others), By End-User (OEM and Aftermarket), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027





Inquire Before Buying:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/aircraft-actuator-market-102578





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.





Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™