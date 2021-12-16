Hyperspectral Imaging Market See Incredible Growth 2021-2028 | Headwall Photonics, HyperMed Imaging, Inc

Hyperspectral Imaging Market

Hyperspectral imaging or also referred as imaging spectroscopy system is a developed after extensive R&D efforts.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview

Hyperspectral imaging or also referred as imaging spectroscopy system is a developed after extensive R&D efforts. These systems find applications across numerous sectors including R&D, healthcare, food industry, defense, calorimetry, remote sensing, and night vision. Hyperspectral imaging is different multispectral imagingdue to quality of image and since the former providers the greater sensitivity than the latter. For instance, multispectral imaging provides 2 to 20 images per dataset, while hyperspectral imaging provides over 20 images per dataset. Moreover, multispectral imaging gives 4 to 20 data points per pixel, while hyperspectral imaging provides full spectrum per pixel. Growing deployment of hyperspectral imaging in the healthcare sector is expected to drive growth of the global hyperspectral imaging market during the forecast period.

Get Sample Report with Latest Insights @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/240

Hyperspectral imaging market taxonomy:

Global Market by Product Type

Hyperspectral Imaging Cameras

Other accessories

Global Market by Application

Diagnostic Imaging

Biological (Wound Analysis, cell biology and fluorescence microscopy)

Ophthalmology

Pharmaceutical (Drug quality analysis)

Surgery

Global Market by Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Market Dynamics

Growing adoption across pharmaceuticals industry is expected to propel the global hyperspectral imaging market growth over the forecast period.

Hyperspectral imaging systems are widely used across the healthcare sector to provide different procedures in the pharmaceutical industry. These systems are to perform quality control tests that help to detect foreign material present in drugs and mixed chemicals in counterfeit drugs. Furthermore, hyperspectral imaging systems aid in identification of blood vessel, targeted tumor tissue, lymph nodes, and nerve bundle by covering the surface are of target providing the image, in which that pixels of the image contains information regarding various light wavelength bands. Moreover, hyperspectral imaging is widely used in cancer treatment since these systems provide real-time data and help in comprehending the changes of tissue, which occur in the early stages of development of disease, also it helps to differentiate healthy cells from cancerous cells.

Moreover, technological innovations, high operator and patient safety, and superior consistency and precision are expected to boost the global hyperspectral imaging market growth over the forecast period.

However, high cost of this system, lack of skilled personnel, strict regulatory policies, and low awareness regarding applications of these systems are expected to hinder the global hyperspectral imaging market growth over the forecast period.

Regional Insights

Among regions, North America holds the dominant position in the global hyperspectral imaging market. This is owing to high healthcare expenditure and presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to witness high growth rate, owing to rapid economic growth and changing healthcare sector.

Request PDF Brochure with Latest Insights @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/240

Competitive Section

Key companies involved in the global hyperspectral imaging market are Headwall Photonics, HyperMed Imaging, Inc., Spectral Imaging Ltd., imec, Norsk Elektro Optikk AS (NEO), SpekLED GmbH and Resonon.

Key Developments

Continuous technological innovations and product launches by key players is driving growth of the hyperspectral imaging market. For instance, in June 2018, Headwall Photonics Inc. introduced sensor payloads consisting of hyperspectral sensors and LIDAR instruments for the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) platform.

Moreover, key players are adopting strategies such as facility expansions in order to expand their product output and strengthen their position in the market. In February 2017, Headwall Photonics set up a new facility in Boston, U.S. for its advanced imaging sensor products. According to the company, this expansion will help them achieve growth in three core areas: medical and biotechnology, remote sensing, and machine vision.

Increasing number of product approvals and distribution grants are facilitating demand for hyperspectral imaging systems. In April 2018, HyperMed Imaging, Inc. received the CE Mark approval for the distribution of its HyperView medical imaging system in Europe. The HyperView System is a battery-operated, handheld, portable, and non-invasive diagnostic imaging device used for assessing tissue oxygenation.

Market players are also focused on strategic collaborations and partnerships to expand their product portfolio and market share. In July 2018, SANUWAVE Health, Inc. announced a partnership with HyperMed. The collaboration will include SNUWAVE utilizing HyperMed’s Hyperview spectral imaging device to measure oxyhemoglobin level, deoxyhemoglobin level, and oxygen saturation in superficial tissue.

Purchase This Premium Report To Access Full Information @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/240

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Global Hyperspectral Imaging Market Size Analysis from 2021 to 2027

11.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Hyperspectral Imaging Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Hyperspectral Imaging Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Hyperspectral Imaging (Volume and Value) by Type

2.3 Global Hyperspectral Imaging (Volume and Value) by Regions

Chapter 3 Production Market Analysis

3.1 Global Production Market Analysis

3.2 Regional Production Market Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Hyperspectral Imaging Sales, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2016-2021)

Chapter 5 North America Hyperspectral Imaging Market Analysis

Chapter 6 East Asia Hyperspectral Imaging Market Analysis

Chapter 7 Europe Hyperspectral Imaging Market Analysis

Chapter 8 South Asia Hyperspectral Imaging Market Analysis

Chapter 9 Southeast Asia Hyperspectral Imaging Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Middle East Hyperspectral Imaging Market Analysis

Chapter 11 Africa Hyperspectral Imaging Market Analysis

Chapter 12 Oceania Hyperspectral Imaging Market Analysis

Chapter 13 South America Hyperspectral Imaging Market Analysis

Chapter 14 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Hyperspectral Imaging Business

Chapter 15 Global Hyperspectral Imaging Market Forecast (2021-2027)

Chapter 16 Conclusions

Research Methodology

Continued....

Contact:

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: +1-206-701-6702

United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837