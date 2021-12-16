Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast 2022 to 2027

Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The Global Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Analytics as a Service (AaaS) represents the business solutions that offer subscription-based data analytics software and procedures through the cloud. It utilizes data mining, predictive analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI) to reveal insights from existing data sets. AaaS integrates all the sourced data and information into a centralized platform to minimize manual labor and improve operational efficiency. It also offers clients access to remote analytical tools for analyzing data via third-party managed machine learning (ML) tools or self-service. Apart from this, AaaS assists in analyzing consumer behavior, collecting data on purchasing trends, offering personalized access to centrally-managed data groups, etc. As a result, AaaS solutions are extensively employed across numerous industries, including telecommunication, IT, retail, healthcare, etc.

Request to get the sample report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/analytics-as-a-service-market/requestsample

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The escalating demand for advanced technologies to process high workloads through the cloud is among the primary factors driving the Analytics as a Service (AaaS) market. In addition to this, the growing utilization of AaaS solutions by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to make cost-effective and data-driven decisions is further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the expanding popularity of social media applications is increasing the quantity of structured and unstructured data generated across countries, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the inflating usage of smartphones by consumers is enabling brands to gather and store vast volumes of machine-generated data. This, in turn, is projected to fuel the Analytics as a Service (AaaS) market in the coming years.

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/analytics-as-a-service-market

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• Atos

• Cloudera Inc.

• Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

• Infosys Limited

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• ScienceSoft USA Corporation

• Sisense

• Teradata Corporation

• Tibco Software Inc

Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, component, deployment type, enterprise size and industry vertical.

Breakup by Type:

• Predictive

• Prescriptive

• Diagnostic

• Descriptive

Breakup by Component:

• Solutions

• Services

Breakup by Deployment Type:

• Private Cloud

• Public Cloud

• Hybrid Cloud

Breakup by Enterprise Size:

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

• BFSI

• Retail

• Government and Public Sector

• IT and Telecommunication

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours after the payment confirmation.

Related Reports of IMARC Group:

Financial Analytics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/financial-analytics-market

Speech Analytics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/speech-analytics-market

Performance Analytics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/performance-analytics-market

Text Analytics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/text-analytics-market

Location Analytics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/location-analytics-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA - Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800