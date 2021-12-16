Powered and Manual Hospital Beds Market Rapidly Develop 2021 | Hill-Rom Holdings, Getinge AB, Stryker

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hospital beds are designed to provide comfort to patients. Modern models feature premium castors and a central locking braking system. With a central locking system, the patient or care giver can easily shift the bed's position. The bed's electric motor can be operated at the push of a button, allowing the care giver to move it in any direction with ease. Full electric hospital beds are ideal for those with limited mobility and will not obstruct their movement. The demand for hospital beds is expected to reach a million dollar market by 2023. Increased healthcare spending in developing countries and improving hospital infrastructure are driving demand for hospital beds.

Recent Developments:

Major players operating in the global powered and manual hospital beds market are focused on adopting merger and acquisition strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in March 2019, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. acquired Voalte, Inc. This acquisition will strengthen Hill-Rom’s connected solution including smart hospital beds.

Market Drivers:

Increasing number of road accidents is expected to propel growth of the global powered and manual hospital beds market over the forecast period. For instance, according to 2018 Fatal Motor Vehicle Crashes: Overview by National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a U.S. federal agency, 10,511 deaths were registered in the U.S. in 2018.

Moreover, increasing geriatric population is also expected to propel growth of global powered and manual hospital beds market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the U.S. geriatric population is expected to reach 77 million by 2034.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The demand for powered and manual hospital beds has increased due to emergence of Covid-19 worldwide. However, overwhelming number of patients has led to significant gap in supply and demand. Estimated number of critically ill patients at the peak of a Wuhan-like outbreak in U.S cities per 10 000 adults ranged from 2.4 to 3.0, according to the US Census Bureau.

Market Trends

Major players operating in the global powered and manual hospital beds market are focused on launching new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in May 2019, Taleb Medical launched new FF&E range of hospital beds such as VitalGo Total Lift ICU Bed.

Major players operating in the global powered and manual hospital beds market include, Carevel Medical Systems Private Limited, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Getinge AB, Invacare Corporation, Linet spol S.r.o, Linet Group SE, Meditech (India) Pvt Ltd, Paramount Bed Co. Ltd., and Stryker Corporation.

players operating in the global powered and manual hospital beds market are focused on investment in manufacturing to cater regional markets. For instance, in February 2018, Paramount Bed launched its factory in Gurugram, India.

Global Powered and Manual Hospital Beds Market: Segmentation

On the basis of usage, the global hospital powered and manual beds market is segmented into:

• Acute Care Beds

• Psychiatric Care Beds

• Long- term Care Beds

• Others

o Maternity and Bariatric Beds

On the basis of application, the global powered and manual hospital beds market is segmented into:

• Intensive Care Beds

• Non-intensive Care Beds

On the basis of type, the global powered and manual hospital beds market is segmented into:

• Electric Beds

• Semi-electric Beds

• Manual Beds

On the basis of end user, the global powered and manual hospital beds market is segmented into:

• Hospitals

• Home Care Settings

• Elderly Care Facilities

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Others

On the basis of region, the global powered and manual hospital beds market is segmented into:

• North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East

• Africa

