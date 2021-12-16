Video Conferencing Market Grow at a CAGR of 6.4% Forecast To 2028 | Polycom Inc., Avaya Inc., Vidyo Inc., InterCall

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

The global video conferencing was valued at US$ 6,308.7 Mn in 2020 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 11,177.2 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2021 and 2028.

Videotelephony, sometimes called video conferencing, consists of technologies to send and receive audio-video signals. It enables users in different locations to communicate with each other in real-time. The technology makes it possible for people to meet in person or collaborate via video. There are many advantages of videotelephony. However, the main benefit is that it allows for collaboration between remote workers.

Major Key players in this Market:

· Polycom Inc.

· InterCall (West Corporation)

· Avaya Inc.

· Adobe Systems Inc.

· Cisco Systems Inc.

· Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

· Microsoft Corporation

· ZTE Corporation

· Vidyo Inc.

· Lifesize (Division of Logitech International S.A.).

Market Dynamics

Increasing demand for unified communication is expected to drive growth of the global video conferencing market during the forecast period. Over the years, the demand for unified communication capabilities has increased across various industries. Enterprises and business organizations are required to interact and communicate with their global partners routinely, for which robust communications technology is required. Unified communications refer to the integration of enterprise communication services such as instant messaging, presence of information, mobility features, voice, web & video, audio connectivity, and more. Key companies in the market are focused on launching customized video conferencing solutions, in order to cater to rising demand. For instance, in July 2021, Zoom Video Communications Inc. launched Zoom Apps and Zoom Events to enhance the client experience, improve collaboration and productivity, and empower hybrid workforce.

Video Conferencing Market Segmentation :

By Deployment Model:

· On-premise

· Managed

· Cloud-based

By End-use industry:

· Corporate enterprises

· Healthcare

· Government

· defense

· Education

Regional Classification

The Video Conferencing market is divided into five areas, each with its own development possibilities and current trends: Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. The report was created through extensive research and analysis, as well as examination of numerous elements that may influence regional growth, such as each region's economic, political, environmental, technical, and social condition. It also includes a complete analysis of each region's recognised manufacturers, production, and revenue, as well as the top influencing elements, critical data, and data segmented both regionally and globally.

The following are the study objectives for this report:

· SWOT Analysis focuses on worldwide main manufacturers to define, assess, and analyse market competition. By kind, application, and region, the market is defined, described, and forecasted.

· Examine the global and main regional market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, constraints and risks.

· Determine whether trends and factors are driving or limiting market growth.

· By identifying high-growth categories, stakeholders would be able to analyse market potential.

· Conduct a strategic study of each submarket's growth trends and market contribution.

· Expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market are all examples of competitive developments.

· To create a strategic profile of the main players and analyse their growth plans in depth.

