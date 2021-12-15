Commission imposes anti-dumping duties on imports of steel wind towers from China

Trade defence | Brussels, 16 December 2021

The Commission has published a regulation imposing definitive anti-dumping duties on imports of steel wind towers from China. The duties range from 7.2% to 19.2%. These measures serve to protect and defend EU producers and workers from trade distortive practices that harm EU manufacturing

The investigation has confirmed that imports of steel wind towers from China at an annual value of €300 million were taking place at dumped prices, causing economic damage to EU producers. Steel wind towers are an important component of wind turbines, which are essential for wind energy production and for the transition to green energy.

The imposition of anti-dumping duties will ensure fair competitive conditions for sales of steel wind towers in the EU market. It will allow wind turbine manufacturers in the EU and their wind projects to be able to choose from both EU manufactured and imported steel wind towers at competitive and fair prices. These anti-dumping measures will also help protect the steel value chain and over 3600 direct jobs in the EU.

Steel wind towers production is economically very significant for the EU, with a yearly market value of around €1 billion. EU manufactured steel wind towers are also placed in wind turbines in other parts of the globe, as worldwide only a handful of countries produce wind towers

The regulation (page 59)