Artificial Pancreas Device System (APDS) Market is estimatedto surpass US$ 405.3 Mn by 2027 | Medtronic Plc

Artificial Pancreas Device System (APDS) Market

Artificial pancreas is an insulin pump connected to a continuous glucose monitor.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Another factual information on the "Artificial Pancreas Device System (APDS) Market" has as of late added by CMI to its storehouse. This research report offers an inside and out examination of various perspectives, for example, market patterns, pieces of the overall industry, drivers, restrictions, opportunities. It gives an investigative view to settle on further choices in organizations. It covers comprehensive instructive information of various key players working over the globe.

Click Here To Get Sample Copy @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/79

Artificial pancreas is an insulin pump connected to a continuous glucose monitor. The monitor is controlled via a receiver using sophisticated software algorithms. It is used to help people with type 1 diabetes control their blood sugar levels. Currently available systems only deliver a single enzyme-based hormone insulin. Since the body usually produces insulin naturally, the use of an artificial pancreas can help diabetics lower their need for insulin by lessening the amount of the hormone that is produced and excreted. They are generally less expensive than a manual method.

The global artificial pancreas device system (APDS) market size was valued at US$ 123.5 Mn in 2018, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period (2020 – 2027).

Recent Developments

Major players operating in the global artificial pancreas device system (APDS) market are focused on adopting partnership strategies to enhance their market share. For instance, in June 2018, Senseonics Holdings, Inc. partnered with Beta Bionics, Inc. to integrate glucose data from the Eversense continuous glucose monitoring system into the iLet Bionic Pancreas system.

Major players operating in the global artificial pancreas device system (APDS) market are focused on adopting merger and acquisition strategies to enhance their market share. For instance, in 2015, Bigfoot Biomedical acquired Asante’s FDA approved Snap insulin pump technology

Global Artificial Pancreas Device System (APDS) Market: Drivers

Approval and launch of new products is expected to propel growth of the global artificial pancreas device system (APDS) market over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2017, Medtronic Plc. launched a new hybrid closed-loop system (near-artificial pancreas) for people with type 1 diabetes in the U.S.

Christmas Sale Is Live !!!!

Buy Now To Avail Discount From 25-30% Till 31-Dec-2021

Buy This Research Study Report Here @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/79

Market Trends

Major players operating in the global artificial pancreas device system (APDS) market are focused on adopting partnership strategies to enhance their market share. For instance, in 2015, Bigfoot Biomedical signed a development agreement with Dexcom to integrate Dexcom’s CGM with its artificial pancreas device system.

Global Artificial Pancreas Device System (APDS) Market: Restraints

Technical Failure and Side Effects of Artificial Pancreas Device Systems May Reduce Its Adoption and Hinder the Market Growth

In May 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a warning to Do-it-Yourself Artificial Pancreas Systems (DIY APS), following an accidental insulin overdose by a diabetes patient while using the DIY APS. Such technical failures may affect the adoption rate of DIY APS, which, in turn, might hinder growth of the market over the forecast period.

Global Artificial Pancreas Device System (APDS) Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global artificial pancreas device system (APDS) market include, Beta Bionics, Inc., Bigfoot Biomedical, DreaMed Diabetes Ltd., Inreda Diabetic BV, Insulet Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Medtrum Technologies Inc., Medtronic Plc., , Pancreum, Inc., TypeZero Technologies, Inc., and Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc..

Global Artificial Pancreas Device System (APDS) Market: Segmentation

On the basis of technology, the global artificial pancreas device system (APDS) market is segmented into:

Threshold Suspended Device Systems

Treat to Range/Control to Range (TTR/CTR)

Treat to Target/ Control to Target (TTR/CTT)

On the basis of distribution channel, the global artificial pancreas device system (APDS) market is segmented into:

Hospitals & Clinics

Online Channels

Retail Channels

On the basis of region, the global artificial pancreas device system (APDS) market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

Do You Have Specific Requirement? Ask To Our Experts: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/talk-to-analyst/79

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Contact:

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: +1-206-701-6702

United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837