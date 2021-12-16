Therapeutic Dog Food Market Size Worth $8,949.52 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 5.6% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The Therapeutic Dog Food Market Size is driven by increasing adoption of dogs for companionship, growing prevalence of chronic diseases among dogs, and surge in launch of therapeutic dog food products. In 2020, the dry food segment held the largest share of the market and snacks/treats segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2021–2028.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new market research report "Therapeutic Dog Food Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Dry Food, Wet/Canned Food, Snacks/Treats, and Others); Application (Weight Management, Digestive Care, Allergy and Immune System Health, and Others), and Geography", published by The Insight Partners, the global therapeutic dog food market is projected to reach US$ 8,949.52 million by 2028 from US$ 6,095.70 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Therapeutic Dog Food Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Mars, Incorporated; Nestlé; Hill's Pet Nutrition, Inc.; The J. M. Smucker Company; GENERAL MILLS, INC.; ANIMONDA; DARWIN PET; SCHELL & KAMPETER, INC.; AFFINITY PETCARE S.A; Beaphar; and WellPet are among the key companies operating in the therapeutic dog food market. The market leaders focus on new product launch, expansion and diversification, and acquisition strategies, which allow them to tap into prevailing business opportunities.

In July 2021, General Mills acquired Tyson Food’s Pet Treats business for US$ 1.2 billion in cash. The business, which includes the Nudges, Top Chews, and True Chews product categories, is a leader in the natural meat treats industry for pets.

In August 2021, WellPet, LLC announced several new pet foods and treat products, including formulations specifically meant for puppies, kittens, and senior pets.





Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 6,095.70 million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 8,949.52 million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 148 No. Tables 57 No. of Charts & Figures 68 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product Type, Application, and Geography Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Dogs are considered an apt companion for humans as they have a significant impact on their owner’s life. They promote an active lifestyle and can detect oncoming epileptic seizures much before the actual incidence. Pets help bring social, emotional, and cognitive development in children, in addition to helping adults in relieving stress and anxiety. Research studies have shown that dog owners are at 36% lower risk of dying from cardiovascular disease and 11% lower risk of getting a heart attack. As per the American Pet Products Association's 2019–2020 survey, ~63.4 million households own at least one dog in the US. Also, as per the FEDIAF, the body representing European pet food industry, the popularity of dogs is growing in the region; the count of pet dogs in the EU rose from 63.7 million in 2016 to 66.4 million in 2017. According to the Animal Wellbeing (PAW) Report 2019 by the People's Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA), ~50% of the UK population owns a pet, with an estimated population of 9.9 million pet dogs. 26% of adults in the country own a dog. Thus, a surging preference for dogs as a companion is fueling the therapeutic dog food market growth.

Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases among Dogs Fuel Therapeutic Dog Food Market Growth:

Similar to humans, animals too suffer from chronic diseases. Arthritis, chronic kidney disease, cancer, hepatitis and other liver diseases, skin allergies, and diabetes are commonly detected chronic diseases in pets. Cancer is widespread in animals and affects dogs as well. According to the veterinary cancer society, the disease is a leading cause of death in 47% of dogs, especially dogs of age >10 years. Further, as per the Pet Cancer Facts and Figures, one in four dogs develops cancer in its lifetime. According to the Association for Pet Obesity Prevention (APOP), ~55.8% of dogs in the US were overweight or obese in 2018. The Arthritis Foundation says ~20% of all adult dogs suffer from arthritis. Such a growing prevalence of chronic medical conditions has become a major concern among dog owners, which underlines the demand for proper care. Thus, with the elevating prevalence of chronic medical conditions in dogs, companies are focusing on producing advanced therapeutic food products to help dog owners in maintaining the overall health of their pets.

Therapeutic Dog Food Market: Segmental Overview

Based on product type, the global therapeutic dog food market is segmented into dry food, wet/canned food, snacks/treats, and others. In 2020, the dry food segment held the largest share of the market. Furthermore, the snacks/treats segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2021–2028. Dry foods are perceived beneficial to their dental health. In some cases, they can decrease calculus (tartar). The choice of dry or canned foods is based on pet owner preferences and perhaps cost, unless the pet requires higher fluid intake (like cats with chronic kidney disease or pets with urinary stones) dogs which is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.





