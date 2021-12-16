Gynecological Examination Chairs Market Is Booming Worldwide 2021-2028 | Moelis & Company, Wanrooe Medical

Gynecological Examination Chairs Market

Gynecological examination chair is used by patients to seat to sit, in order to aid an unobstructed detection of gynecological-related issues.

Market Overview

Gynecological examination chair is used by patients to seat to sit, in order to aid an unobstructed detection of gynecological-related issues. These chairs have different features including adjustable backrest, seamless, foamy, and adjustable seat. Technological advancements and growing healthcare expenditure has led to high adoption of various healthcare-related tools and devices. The designing efforts such as modifications in the previous products from manually adjustable rests and seats to automatically adjusting heights and inclination through wireless foot-controlled pedals are providing ease for gynecological examination. This new concept and modifications ensures the patient’s convenience and work-effectiveness. The rise in vaginal infections such as vaginitis, vaginal cancer, and vulvar cancer is expected to favor the growth in gynecological examination chairs market.

Electric gynecological examination chairs provide various advantages including wide adjustment range, memory control, adjustment to shock position, etc.

Gynecological Examination Chairs Market Segmentation:

The Global market has been segmented on the basis of product type and end user:

Type of gynecological examination chair:

Electric gynecological examination chair

Non-electric gynecological examination chair

Hydraulic gynecological examination chair

End user of gynecological examination chair:

Hospitals

Maternity hospitals

Diagnostic centers

Maternity clinics

Acute care centers

Market Drivers

Growing cases of gynecological diseases is expected to propel the global gynecological examination chairs market growth over the forecast period.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2015, the prevalence of bacterial vaginosis in the U.S. was around 20cmillion in women between the age of 14 and 49. Also, rise in number of pregnancy cases worldwide, in turn increases need for gynecological examination chair, which ultimately is expected to positively affect the gynecological examination chairs market in the near future. According to CDC/National Center for Health Statistics, data published in 2015, number of births in the U.S.is around 4 million.

Moreover, growing awareness regarding gynecological problems such as vaginal cancer, ovarian cancer, and other issues are expected to drive growth of the global gynecological examination chairs market during the forecast period. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 2015, vaginal and vulvar types of cancers collectively accounted for 6 to 7% of all the gynecologic cancers diagnosed in the U.S. Obesity is another cause for gynecological cancers, such as endometrial cancer, ovarian cancer, and breast cancer.

Market Restraints

Lack of awareness regarding various gynecological disorders in emerging economies and inadequate healthcare infrastructure are expected to hamper the global gynecological examination chairs market growth over the forecast period.

Competitive Section

Key companies operating in the global gynecological examination market are Moelis & Company, Wanrooe Medical, ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Medifa-hesse GmbH & Co. KG, Inmoclinc S A, Oakworks Medicals, Malvestio Spa, Harbin Howell Medical Apparatus and Instrument Co Ltd, Favero Heath Projects, and Combed, Mediwatch, TECNODENT S.R.L.

