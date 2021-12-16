Gastroscopy Devices Market Increasing Requirements of Gastroscopies Drive the Industry Growth

Gastroscopy Devices Market

A Gastroscopy Device is used to view the inside of the digestive system.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Another factual information on the "Gastroscopy Devices Market" has as of late added by CMI to its storehouse. This research report offers an inside and out examination of various perspectives, for example, market patterns, pieces of the overall industry, drivers, restrictions, opportunities. It gives an investigative view to settle on further choices in organizations. It covers comprehensive instructive information of various key players working over the globe.

A Gastroscopy Device is used to view the inside of the digestive system. It is made up of two tubes - a first one and a third one. Each tube has a seal pad, which is used to contain the camera. The endoscope has a light that shines through a small opening and magnifies the area seen. It can also be used to diagnose and treat disease. It is usually inserted through a natural opening in the body.

This device has a long, flexible tube that has a high definition camera. It can be used to look for inflammation and ulcers. The test requires a patient to drink a large amount of water before the procedure, as turbid stomach liquid can affect the imaging effect. However, the gastric liquid can be diluted by drinking water into the stomach. The procedure is painless and generally lasts between five and ten minutes.

Another type of gastroscopy device is the capsule endoscope. It is a pill-sized imaging device that records images of the gastrointestinal tract. Typically, this type of instrument is transmitted wirelessly to an external receiver. The pictures are obtained by viewing the startup part of the image with the aid of a light source. These devices are used to detect conditions such as tumors in the stomach and esophagus. Esophagus cancer is the eighth-most common cancer in the world. As per the report of World Cancer Research Fund International, there were around 456,000 new esophagus cancer cases diagnosed in 2012. Gastroscopy is considered as the most preferred option for screening of esophagus cancer and polyps by most gastroenterologists and thus, the gastrointestinal endoscopy devices market is projected to witness significant traction in the foreseeable future.

Growing Incidence of Esophageal Cancer Augmenting Gastroscopy Devices Market Growth

As per results of an independent study, overweight and obesity increases the risk of esophageal cancer by 48% per 5 BMI units. Esophageal cancer is of two types namely, adenocarcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma. Esophageal cancer can happen because of various reasons such as gene type that consist of gene mutations or damage involved in cell divisions.

Gastroscopy Devices Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing cases of esophageal cancer and polyps, rising ageing population, family history of cancer, and changing lifestyle is fostering growth of the. Growing government initiatives to diagnose and treat early stage cancers are again projected to fuel gastrointestinal endoscopy devices market. For instance, in 2014, The European Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ESGE) and United European Gastroenterology (UEG) created a community of endoscopy services across Europe, collaborating with each other to provide high quality, safe, accurate, patient-centered and accessible endoscopic care.

On the other hand, lack of awareness, experienced professionals, lack of reimbursement policies, and growing cases associated with bio-dirt is projected to hinder growth of the market.

Gastroscopy Devices Market Taxonomy

The gastroscopy devices market is classified on the basis of product type and end user.

On the basis of product type, the global gastroscopy devices market is segmented into the following:

Flexible Video Gastroscope

Flexible Non-video Gastroscope

On the basis of end user, the global gastroscopy devices market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Gastroscopy Devices Market: Overview

Advancements in gastroscopy technique are driving growth of the market for gastroscopy device, as these significantly enhance detection rate as compared to other conventional procedures. Practitioners are using flexible gastroscope over non-flexible gastroscopes owing to high quality, less breakage problems and high illumination for proper imaging provided by the former. Growing awareness regarding advanced gastroscopy over white light traditional gastroscopy is further fostering market growth. Also, increasing cases of biodirt provides opportunity to gastroscopy producers to launch products with innovative features to avoid such cases of infections. Hospital is projected to remain leading segment in the market over the foreseeable future.

Key players operating the gastroscopy devices market include Olympus, Karl Storz, Sono Scape, Endomed, Medigus, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, and Huger.

Key Developments

Major companies are involved in different business strategies such as business expansion, in order to gain competitive edge in the market. For instance, in November 2018, SonoScope Medical Corporation, a China-based endoscopy equipment manufacturer, launched its corporate brand at ISGCON 2018, the 59th Annual Conference of the Indian Society of Gastronomy held at Kerala, India. This expansion will help the company to grow its business in India.

Major companies are involved in different business strategies such as collaboration, agreement, and partnership, in order to enhance their market presence. For instance, in August 2018, Medigus, Ltd., an Israel-based medical device company, entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Micro-Tech Endoscopy for Medigus’ ‘Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endoplaster (MUSE)’ system, which is used for the treatment of heartburn.

Key players are involved in different business strategies such as merger and acquisition, in order to enhance their market presence. For instance, in May 2019, Fujifilm Corporation acquired medwork GmBH, a Germany-based manufacturer of instruments for therapeutic and diagnostic endoscopy.

